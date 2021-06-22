SAN DIEGO — Art Warren pitched his second scoreless outing in as many days for the Cincinnati Reds, firing a goose-egg in the sixth inning in a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres late Friday.
The Napoleon graduate needed 13 pitches to navigate the sixth, striking out one and inducing two flyouts. The clean inning lowers the 28-year-old right-hander’s season ERA to 1.29 in seven outings with the Reds, including 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven total innings.
SEATTLE — Matt Wisler must have been feeling deja vu in Saturday’s relief effort for the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching a scoreless ninth inning before a following reliever allowed a walk-off hit in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings in Seattle.
Wisler, a Bryan product, struck out a pair and allowed one hit in the ninth inning for the Rays, throwing 14 of his 20 pitches for strikes. The former Golden Bear and San Francisco Giant has yet to allow a run in four total innings for the Rays with six strikeouts and no walks over four appearances.
ERIE, Pa. — Shea Murray put together another solid outing for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday, navigating the seventh inning in a 6-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, allowed one run and two hits in the outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate, striking out one and walking one.
The 6-6 righthander, 27, is 1-0 in 13 appearances for the Curve with three saves and two holds along with a 1.56 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
