Warren shaky in eighth
LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Reds’ reliever and Napoleon native Art Warren came on for the eighth inning in Cincinnati’s 9-1 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Warren issued two walks and a fielder’s choice to start the eighth inning then gave up a pair of RBI singles to Freddie Freeman and Hanser Alberto before being lifted for reliever Ryan Hendricks with two outs.
Warren now has a 6.75 ERA over three regular season appearances for Cincinnati with one save, three strikeouts and two runs allowed in 2.2 innings.
Wisler quick in defeat
CHICAGO — Matt Wisler needed just eight pitches to navigate a scoreless eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays but his squad didn’t have enough to earn the win in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
Wisler, a Bryan graduate, faced three batters and struck out one in the inning for the Rays in his fifth appearance of the season. The scoreless showing is his second straight clean appearance, lowering his season ERA to 1.93. Wisler, 29, has a hold and blown save on his tally in 2022 with six strikeouts, two runs and three hits allowed in 4.2 innings.
Willeman falters in 10th
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Zach Willeman was dealt his first loss of the 2022 season, allowing a pair of runs in the 10th inning in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ (Double-A) 6-5 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday.
Willeman, a Napoleon native, allowed a bunt single and an RBI sacrifice fly to start the frame before bookending an RBI single with a pair of strikeouts that left the Naturals behind 6-4. The 26-year-old Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 0-1 in three relief outings for the Naturals with five strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in five innings pitched.
Miley dealt first loss
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Bryan grad Deylen Miley made a start for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) and was dealt his first minor league defeat in an 11-3 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Friday.
Miley, a 24-year-old righty, pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. The former Golden Bear and current Houston Astros farmhand is 0-1 in two outings totaling 5.2 innings with a 7.94 ERA, nine strikeouts and six walks.
