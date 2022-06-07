White Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Matt Wisler against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

 Chris O’Meara

CINCINNATI — Napoleon grad Art Warren pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Warren, a 29-year-old righthander, came on with one out in the seventh inning and runners at first and second and four pitches later, the former Wildcat induced an inning-ending double play.

Aside from a two-out walk, Warren pitched a spotless eighth inning, striking out a pair. The Reds’ righthander is 2-2 with three saves and two holds in 21 appearances for the Reds with 20 strikeouts and a 6.30 ERA.

Wisler hurls scoreless seventh

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan native and Tampa Bay Rays reliever Matt Wisler struck out a pair and issued a pair of walks on Friday’s 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old former Golden Bear pitched the seventh inning for the Rays, earning his fifth hold of the season in his fifth straight scoreless outing. Wisler is 2-1 with five holds and a save in 23 appearances and three starts for Tampa Bay with 22 strikeouts, nine walks and a 2.36 ERA.

Rough second outing for Willeman

OMAHA, Neb. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman was tagged with the loss and a blown save for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) after a rough seventh inning in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Indianapolis Indians.

Willeman came on for the seventh inning and allowed a walk and a single before surrendering a three-run home run to give Indianapolis the lead. Willeman regrouped and retired the next three batters, striking out one. The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 1-1 in two relief appearances with Omaha with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts and is 1-3 with a save, 30 strikeouts and a 5.61 ERA across 25.2 innings in total in 2022.

