PEORIA, Ariz. — For Napoleon grad Art Warren, just getting back on the diamond has been the biggest blessing.
The former Wildcat had an excellent 2018 season though it was cut short by injury at just 15.2 innings pitched in Double-A Arkansas with shoulder issues that had plagued the Seattle Mariners’ farmhand in his minor league career.
2019 appeared to have that positive trajectory as well, rolling up a 2-1 record with 15 saves with Arkansas and a stellar 1.71 ERA and 41-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
But a groin injury in late-August appeared to derail Warren’s journey towards the major leagues as one of the top prospects in Seattle’s farm system.
“I pulled my groin around August 19, right near the end of the Double-A season,” said Warren, 26. “When I came back in April, in my mind I was just trying to pitch through the year and be healthy. I started to do that and then when I pulled my groin it was really upsetting.”
The former ‘Cat, however, dived into a ramped-up rehab process, using a machine Warren referred to as a “step machine on steroids” to speed up the healing process and was able to return for a pair of September playoff outings for the Travelers and then was called up to the big leagues on Sept. 10 by Seattle.
“I definitely didn’t expect it,” said Warren of the career-making moment. “We went down the line and the coaches said their part and the trainers and staff and then they called four guys up at once and I was the last one to go up. I had no idea.”
Warren then made the most of his opportunity in the majors down the stretch for the struggling Mariners, making six relief appearances beginning with his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 12. Warren allowed one hit and a walk and recorded the final out of the game for the Mariners.
Warren then pitched three straight scoreless one-inning outings against Baltimore (twice) and Houston before earning his first major league win on Sept. 27 against Oakland.
Warren finished with a 1-0 record in six appearances and 5.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts. The timing of his call-up was a positive factor in Warren’s success in his first taste of major league action.
“My mindset that helped me succeed was thinking of it like I had nothing to lose,” explained Warren, who was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft. “September call-ups don’t get sent down, if anything they just don’t give you any playing time. I was just relying on what I’d done all season but I didn’t put any added pressure on myself.
“If I was going up in May and the team was competing, I’d have felt a lot more pressure. It was a blessing and that helped me take those steps to succeeding.”
After seeing his dreams come true with a major league call-up in 2019, the sky seemed to be the limit for Warren heading into 2020. The 6-3, 230-pound right-hander was an invite to the Mariners’ major league spring training and was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to start the season.
Then the coronavirus crisis happened.
With the start of the major league season undecided and Opening Day being moved back to a date to be determined, Warren’s upward trajectory has been suddenly halted.
“You’re talking about service time and money and we’re not getting any younger,” joked Warren when asked about the uncertainty. “It impacts major and minor leaguers. It’s kinda crazy, no one really knows how we’re going to go about it. I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll make some progress over the next few weeks.”
However, Sunday marked a chance to get back on the diamond. Former Cleveland Indians pitcher and current Cincinnati Reds hurler Trevor Bauer, through his film company Momentum, organized a sandlot wiffleball game in Scottsdale, Arizona and reached out on Twitter to potential players interested in participating.
“(Momentum) were going to broadcast a wiffleball game and there were all kinds of players around that said I’m in, I’m in,” explained Warren. “I did tweet back to him to do it and my mom said you should go do it. I was kinda on the fence but I went ahead and tweeted at Trevor and said count me in. He DM’ed me (direct messaged) and sent me a location and time for later that night.
“It was cool, it felt like a bunch of kids setting up a sandlot game. (San Diego Padres outfielder) Tommy Pham (and Cleveland Indians pitchers) Logan Allen, Zach Plesac, Mike Clevinger, all of them were there, it felt like I was back in Ohio. We wanted to raise awareness for stadium employees not getting paid during this time and we raised about $22,000.”
Warren recorded four hits in the game but also pitched a pair of innings to earn Most Valuable Player honors and with it, the MVP trophy – a massive bottle of hand sanitizer.
With Opening Day not kicking off until at least May and everything up in the air with continued concern about the spread of the coronavirus, Warren is in a bit of holding pattern in terms of preparation for the season.
“My idea of how to handle it is to stay ready to go at any given moment,” said Warren. “That doesn’t mean bullpens every day or live outings. It means being in the weight room, there’s things to do out here in Arizona. I can do cardio in house at the facilities out here, we can go hiking and running. There’s going to be little league and public fields to throw and hit at.
“We’ve kinda got the best case here in Arizona with the virus, the state’s doing a good job of containing it. I know Ohio is one of the most contagious spots right now so me going home puts myself in jeopardy. Staying out here keeps me in that baseball mode and mentality.”
Added Warren: “When we come back, it’s going to be an 80-100 game sprint to the playoffs and I want to put myself in the best position to help our club. I don’t want to play catch up.”
