CINCINNATI — Napoleon’s Art Warren pitched 1.1 innings of relief for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, allowing a run and two hits on the day in a 7-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Warren, 29, came on with two outs in the top of the sixth inning down 5-0 and struck out one of his three batters on the day to end the frame. In the seventh, Warren allowed a triple and an RBI single to start the inning before retiring the final three batters, two by strikeout, in the 17-pitch appearance.
The former Wildcat and third-year MLB player is 2-2 with three saves and two holds in 22 appearances for the Reds this season with 23 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 6.33 ERA in 21.1 innings.
Miley fans four over
four-frame start
SALISBURY, Md. — Bryan product Deylen Miley made his sixth start of the season for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A), pitching four frames in a no-decision on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Miley, 24, did not allow a run across his four innings of work, scattering three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
The former Golden Bear and current Houston Astros prospect is 2-2 in 11 games and six starts for Fayetteville with 51 strikeouts, and a 4.46 ERA in 38.1 innings of work.
Fourth save for
Schnitz-Paxton
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Napoleon graduate Layne Schnitz-Paxton recorded his fourth save of the season for the Windy City ThunderBolts of the independent Frontier League on Thursday, pitching a scoreless seventh inning in a 3-1 win over the Evansville Otters.
Schnitz-Paxton, 24, is in his second season with Windy City, a team located in Crestwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.
The former Napoleon standout and University of Toledo Rocket baseballer struck out two of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing one hit with no walks and runs allowed.
The righty reliever is 1-3 in nine relief appearances for the 12-11 ThunderBolts with four saves, 10 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA in nine innings of work.
Earlier this season, Schnitz-Paxton pitched in a historic game on May 17 as he threw scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th innings.
The unique aspect was that the Frontier League’s new rule implementation calls for a sudden death ending after 10 innings of play. Similar to other sports’ overtimes, a coin toss allows a team to choose to play the field or to bat and the first team to score wins.
