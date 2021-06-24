Baseball-carousel.jpg

Warren’s streak snapped

MINNEAPOLIS — Art Warren saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped Tuesday in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins in his ninth overall outing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Warren, a Napoleon product, recorded one out in the eighth inning for the Reds via strikeout while allowing a walk and a two-run home run to Max Kepler.

The former Wildcat is 0-0 in nine appearances and 7.2 innings for Cincinnati this year with 11 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA.

Willeman returns for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman made his first appearance for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A0 since being struck by a line drive in early June in a 5-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals.

Willeman, a Napoleon graduate, recorded two outs in the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate but issued three walks and allowed three runs (two earned) but no hits. Willeman was placed on the injured list after being hit in the back of the head in a June 4.

The former Kent State hurler is 0-1 in 11 appearances with two saves and two holds for the Drillers with a 5.40 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Williams triples in wild win

DANVILLE, W.Va. — Jeron Williams contributed from the bottom of the order for the West Virginia Black Bears, ripping a fourth-inning RBI triple in a 16-8 win over the Frederick Keys in Tuesday MLB Draft League action.

The Archbold grad also drew a bases-loaded walk in a 10-run eighth inning for West Virginia and scored a run. Williams is hitting .250 in 60 at-bats for the Black Bears with 15 hits and 10 RBIs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments