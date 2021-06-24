Warren’s streak snapped
MINNEAPOLIS — Art Warren saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped Tuesday in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins in his ninth overall outing for the Cincinnati Reds.
Warren, a Napoleon product, recorded one out in the eighth inning for the Reds via strikeout while allowing a walk and a two-run home run to Max Kepler.
The former Wildcat is 0-0 in nine appearances and 7.2 innings for Cincinnati this year with 11 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA.
Willeman returns for Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman made his first appearance for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A0 since being struck by a line drive in early June in a 5-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals.
Willeman, a Napoleon graduate, recorded two outs in the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate but issued three walks and allowed three runs (two earned) but no hits. Willeman was placed on the injured list after being hit in the back of the head in a June 4.
The former Kent State hurler is 0-1 in 11 appearances with two saves and two holds for the Drillers with a 5.40 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 innings.
Williams triples in wild win
DANVILLE, W.Va. — Jeron Williams contributed from the bottom of the order for the West Virginia Black Bears, ripping a fourth-inning RBI triple in a 16-8 win over the Frederick Keys in Tuesday MLB Draft League action.
The Archbold grad also drew a bases-loaded walk in a 10-run eighth inning for West Virginia and scored a run. Williams is hitting .250 in 60 at-bats for the Black Bears with 15 hits and 10 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.