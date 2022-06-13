ST. LOUIS — Art Warren faced two batters in a brief relief outing Sunday afternoon for the Cincinnati Reds in the team’s 7-6 win over the host St. Louis Cardinals.
With two down in the fifth inning and starter G Ashcraft lifted after 99 pitches, Warren walked one batter and struck out another to end the fifth with eight pitches thrown before being lifted himself to start the sixth.
The Napoleon native is 2-2 in 23 appearances for the Reds with three saves and two holds this season. The 29-year-old righthander has a 6.23 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 21.2 innings.
Wisler finishes sixth for Rays
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Wisler faced three batters, walking one and retiring the other two in the sixth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 6-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Wisler, a Bryan native, was one of five Rays to combine on a five-hit shutout of the Twins as the 29-year-old reliever issued a walk but induced two fly balls to end the sixth frame on 21 pitches.
The former Golden Bear has a 2.15 ERA in 26 appearances and three starts for Tampa Bay with five holds and a save. Wisler has struck out 24 and walked 10 in 29.1 innings this season.
Willeman has busy weekend
OMAHA, Neb. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman made a pair of recent relief appearances for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) in games Friday and Saturday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
On Friday, Willeman was the final of seven Omaha pitchers to appear in a 10-inning contest, a 5-2 defeat. The former Wildcat induced two flyouts and ended the 10th inning on six pitches. Saturday’s 4-3 setback saw Willeman come on for the seventh inning and strike out two of the three batters he faced in a spotless frame.
Willeman, 26, is 1-1 in four appearances at Triple-A with Omaha with seven strikeouts and a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings while tallying a 1-3 record and one save in 20 overall appearances in 2022 with 25 strikeouts and a 5.27 ERA in 27.1 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.