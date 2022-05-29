CINCINNATI — Napoleon product Art Warren had an up-and-down weekend for the Cincinnati Reds in appearances on Friday and Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
On Friday, Warren earned his third save of the season for the Reds by pitching 1.2 scoreless innings to close out a 5-1 victory with one hit allowed and a strikeout, using 19 pitches to navigate six batters.
On Saturday, however, Warren was tagged with the loss, his second this year. The 29-year-old righty came on with two on and one out in the frame and allowed a Joc Pederson RBI single before a three-run homer by Evan Longoria. Warren then allowed a walk and a single before being lifted, finishing with four runs allowed.
The Reds’ reliever is 2-2 with three saves and two holds for the Reds in 19 appearances and 17.1 frames with 16 strikeouts and a 7.27 ERA.
Wisler solid in ninth
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler faced a pair of batters in the ninth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday.
The 29-year-old righthander struck out one and recorded a flyout, throwing seven pitches in his 20th appearance of the year for the Rays. The former Golden Bear is 2-1 with four holds for Tampa Bay with a 2.78 ERA, 16 strikeouts and six walks in 22.2 innings.
Miley fans seven in five frames
KINSTON, N.C. — Deylen Miley made his fifth start of the season for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) on Friday evening, earning a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks.
Miley, a Bryan native, pitched five frames and allowed just one run, two hits and two walks in the solid outing while striking out seven. The 24-year-old righty is 2-2 in nine appearances and five starts for the Houston Astros’ affiliate with 43 strikeouts and a 4.15 ERA in 30.1 innings.
