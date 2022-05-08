CINCINNATI — Art Warren earned his first win of the 2022 season and his fourth career win with the Cincinnati Reds as the hosts defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-3.
Warren, a Napoleon grad, came on for the sixth and seventh innings, allowing just one hit but striking out three in the scoreless outing, his first scoreless outing since a two-batter outing on April 28.
Warren dropped his season ERA from 10.29 to 8.00 with the two frames as the former Wildcat is 1-1 with the Reds in 2022 with 11 strikeouts and six walks in nine innings.
Wisler fans pair in start
SEATTLE — Bryan native Matt Wisler got the start in a six-pitcher effort for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Wisler, 29, allowed two hits, including a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez, while striking out a pair with no walks. Wisler is 1-0 in 11 appearances and three starts for the Rays with 13 strikeouts and two walks with a 2.57 ERA.
Willeman closes out W
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman fired two scoreless frames of relief on Saturday for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A), helping close out a 4-0 win over the Springfield Cardinals.
Willeman struck out four of the seven batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, allowing one hit and one walk. The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 0-2 in 10 appearances for the Naturals with 15 strikeouts and a 6.91 ERA in 14.1 innings.
Murray deals quick ninth
INDIANAPOLIS — Shea Murray needed just five pitches to get through the ninth inning for the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A), closing out an 8-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, induced three flyouts to wrap up the win in his second outing of the season. The former Bulldog and Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand has a save and one strikeout in two total innings with a 9.00 ERA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.