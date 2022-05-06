Baseball-carousel.jpg

MILWAUKEE — Art Warren pitched the eighth and final inning for the Cincinnati Reds in Thursday’s 10-5 road loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Warren, a Napoleon product, struck out a pair in the frame, facing five batters. The former Wildcat and Reds’ reliever allowed two hits, including a two-run homer by Willy Adames.

The 29-year-old righthander is 0-1 in nine appearances with Cincinnati this season with eight strikeouts, six walks and a 10.29 ERA over seven innings of work.

