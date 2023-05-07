With just over a week left in the regular season and conference races either concluded or winding down, the focus for area teams is now shifting towards the postseason and that focus was honed Sunday following the tournament draws for sectionals and districts in Division II, III and IV for area squads.
Division II No. 3 Defiance earned a No. 1 seed in the Archbold District following 17 wins in 18 games entering the tournament draw while Tinora (14-3) nabbed the Division III Defiance High School District’s top seed.
In addition to the two top seeds, local squads like Patrick Henry (14-4) and Edgerton (11-9) nabbed the No. 2 seed in the Division IV Hamler and Bryan Districts, respectively, while outright Green Meadows Conference champion Wayne Trace (15-3) was the No. 3 seed in the meatgrinder known as the Elida District in Division III.
Sectional contests in Divisions II and III will compete Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, May 19 while local D-IV squads will collide on Tuesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 18 before advancing to their respective district sites.
DIVISION II
In an outstanding regular season, Defiance was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the Archbold District thanks to a 17-1 record that includes a 7-0 record against fellow district teams with a matchup against Wauseon still left on the regular-season slate on May 15.
That Wauseon team that was originally scheduled to face Defiance in early April will potentially see the Bulldogs twice in three days as the top-seeded Bulldogs drew the ninth-seeded Indians (6-9) in a sectional final on May 19 on the bracket.
Opponent aside, Defiance has its focus honed inward entering the postseason following the program’s first district title since 2016 last year.
“I’ve never been a huge advocate of worrying or preparing a lot for other teams,” said Defiance coach Tom Held, who enters the upcoming week of regular-season ball four wins shy of 800 for his career and seven short of 600 as Defiance mentor. “We need to continue to get better as a team and better at beating the game. Baseball is not an X’s and O’s sport like football and basketball. Usually the team that makes the least amount of mistakes wins.”
A win over Wauseon would set up a potential rematch with rival Napoleon in the district semifinals at Archbold, a rematch of Saturday’s DHS walk-off victory and also of last season’s D-II district final won by the Bulldogs. Napoleon earned the No. 4 seed in the district with a 9-10-1 record in a rugged Northern Lakes League-heavy schedule.
“We have to focus on us,” added Held. “The only thing you want to try to avoid is a big-time pitcher that can shut you down and that is hard to avoid.”
That playoff experience remaining on the Wildcat roster is an aid to first-year Napoleon coach Eric Sprague, a former DHS assistant under Held.
“To be honest with you, we play really, really good baseball teams in the NLL and we played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” said Sprague. “This is not a knock on Defiance, I’ve coached there: they’re a very good team, but we’re not scared.”
DIVISION III
Though Tinora came up short of a share of another Green Meadows Conference title this year, the Rams have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the postseason. Brent Renollet’s squad entered the Sunday draw as winners of six straight and seven of its last eight. Of those six straight wins, the last two came over the No. 10 and 18 teams in Division IV in Columbus Grove and Patrick Henry, respectively.
The 14-3 Rams were rewarded for their body of work with the top seed in the Defiance High School District and elected for a first-round bye that will pit them against either 12-9 Ottawa Hills or 4-15 Delta in a May 19 sectional final on Domersville Road. Tinora is slated to play Delta on May 15 and did not face Ottawa Hills during the regular season.
“Our district is always very difficult and this year is no different,” said Renollet. “You have to be playing your best when tournament time comes around. Our keys are to continue to play at a high level. We have been playing our best baseball the past few weeks. Our pitching and defense are keeping us close until our offense has a big inning.
Another red-hot team entering the postseason earned solid billing in the Defiance District as 12-5 Archbold earned the No. 2 seed in the field aided by 10 wins in its last 11 games. The Bluestreaks earned a first-round bye and will get a rematch against either 11-9 Paulding, the 10th seed, or 11th-seeded Swanton (7-12) in the sectional finals. Archbold outslugged Paulding 11-10 back on March 30 while the Streaks took down Swanton 5-1 on Friday.
Elsewhere in the district, Hicksville and Fairview will take to the road as the No. 12 and No. 9 seed, respectively. The 7-10 Aces will visit fourth-seeded Lake on May 17 while 8-10 Fairview makes the trek to Metamora for a tilt with eighth-seeded Evergreen (9-8).
Both Wayne Trace and Ottawa-Glandorf will compete in D-III action in the Elida District. Despite Wayne Trace’s unbeaten GMC title run and gaudy 15-3 record, the Raiders (No. 7 D-III) earned the No. 3 seed at Elida thanks to a 20-0 Eastwood squad that is tops not only in the district but also No. 1 in the OHSBCA D-III state poll and a 16-4 Coldwater team ranked No. 3 in D-III. Eastwood and Coldwater met in last year’s Elida District final, won by the former.
Wayne Trace will get a short break and await either seventh-seeded Van Buren (11-7) or fifth-seeded Riverdale (15-4, No. 18) in a May 19 sectional final.
DIVISION IV
Despite an up-and-down regular season for Antwerp, the Archers still hope to be in the mix to compete for the program’s third straight trip to regionals in the last four years as the No. 4 seed in the Division IV Bryan District.
The 9-10 Archers will not have to navigate teams like Hicksville, Ayersville or Wayne Trace in their district unlike years past with the Aces and Raiders in Division III and Ayersville in the Hamler District. However, tests against teams like top-seeded Toledo Christian (14-3), No. 2 seed Edgerton (11-9) and third-seeded Montpelier (10-6) all present their own unique challenges.
Edgerton’s No. 2 seed is the best tournament seeding the Bulldogs have received since 2017 as the Maroon and Gold await either Edon or Pettisville in a sectional final on Thursday, May 18. Antwerp and Montpelier will not have to wait to find out their opponent as the former will face 9-5 North Central in Antwerp on May 18 while Montpelier will get a chance at revenge against BBC colleague Stryker in the sectional finals.
Edgerton beat Edon 8-0 on April 3 while routing the Blackbirds 16-0 on April 24. Meanwhile, Montpelier will look to avenge a 6-5 setback on April 6 and Antwerp will draw North Central for the first time this year after a May 1 scheduled tilt was rained out.
Joining the Bryan District champion in regionals at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field will be the victor from the district held at the very same field.
Defending Division IV state runner-up Lincolnview entered the draw with a 15-5 record and was rewarded for another solid season with the Hamler District’s top seed and a tilt with either Fort Jennings or Continental. NWOAL champion Patrick Henry (14-4) and Putnam County League unbeaten Kalida (14-5) nabbed first-round byes as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively.
Kalida will get a potential rematch against Ayersville (9-8-1) after the Wildcats downed the Pilots 5-3 on April 24, provided Ayersville can defeat 3-14 Ottoville in a May 16 sectional semifinal. Holgate (6-12) or Leipsic (9-10) will provide an assured rematch for PH in the sectional finals as Holgate defeated the Patriots 6-2 on April 15 while the Vikings and Patriots did not meet during the season
