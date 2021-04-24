In HCAC play on Friday, the Defiance College baseball squad suffered an 8-6 loss to visiting Manchester at Craig A. Rutter Field.
Manchester led, 4-0, before Defiance (6-23) fought back with two runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The Spartans (13-16)tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning and added single runs in the eighth and ninth to capture the win. In the bottom of the ninth, the Yellow Jackets had the tying run on base but were held scoreless.
Lucas Thomeier and Michael Reese each went 3 for 5 with a run scored for Defiance while Nate Kaffenbarger was 2 for 4 with a run batted in and run scored. Colin Minner and Josh Vischer had two hits apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.