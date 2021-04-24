In HCAC play on Friday, the Defiance College baseball squad suffered an 8-6 loss to visiting Manchester at Craig A. Rutter Field.

Manchester led, 4-0, before Defiance (6-23) fought back with two runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The Spartans (13-16)tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning and added single runs in the eighth and ninth to capture the win. In the bottom of the ninth, the Yellow Jackets had the tying run on base but were held scoreless.

Lucas Thomeier and Michael Reese each went 3 for 5 with a run scored for Defiance while Nate Kaffenbarger was 2 for 4 with a run batted in and run scored. Colin Minner and Josh Vischer had two hits apiece.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments