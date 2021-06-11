AKRON —Calling it one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make, Archbold coach Dick Selgo went with freshman Jayden Seiler in the state semifinal over season ace DJ Newman, and the choice paid off as Seiler tossed another gem in a 1-0 win over Canton Central Catholic in a Division III baseball state semifinal.
“We really debated on who to pitch,” admitted the Archbold coach after the game. “In reality, it should have been an easy decision because both guys have been pitching great.
“These two guys (Seiler and Newman) have carried us all the way through (the tournament). The good news now is we’ll have DJ Newman for the state championship game.”
Seiler was tested early. To start things off, an error allowed the first batter of the game to reach base. The defense came back to shine when that same runner was picked off of first on a popped-up bunt.
After recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the second, Seiler was tested again in the third. Ethan Lyke hit a lead-off single, and was at third when Mason Vance drew the only walk Seiler allowed in the game. The freshman hurler for the Streaks battled back and got a shallow fly ball to left to end the threat.
“I pitched in the regional final so it was kind of similar,” stated Seiler. “I just went off that. My teammates helped me out a lot. They told me they had my back, I just had to go out and pitch.”
Seiler was in command after that, allowing just one runner over the final three innings.
“That goodness our freshman pitcher came up with another gem,” said Selgo. “He just keeps doing that game in and game out.”
While Seiler was putting goose-eggs on the scoreboard, his offense was coming up just short in tallying runs. Back-to-back singles by Gavin Bailey and Newman in the first put two on, but a fly out and groundout could only move them up one base. Archbold left two on in the second, plus had Caleb Hogrefe start the fourth with a double, only to leave him stranded at third.
“We started stranding guys right away,” admitted Selgo. “We stranded too many. We couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it.”
Finally in the fifth, Archbold was able to scratch a run across. Krayton Kern legged out a one-out double, then came around to score when Newman was able to get a single through to the right side.
“I was begging that they don’t put him (Newman) on,” said Selgo. “I had a good feeling. He had come through all year long at the plate for us and he did again in a big way.”
Seiler came out and closed the door in the seventh, getting two ground balls to Newman at short before closing out the game with his sixth strikeout to end the 87-pitch performance.
Senior Caleb Hogrefe, one of just two seniors on the 2021 Streaks roster, came up with a leadoff double and reached third before being stranded in the fourth inning.
"It's great to be a part of the Archbold program," said the senior catcher. "We're in the regional every year and couldn't get out of it the past couple and for this year to make it out, we did it for all those other teams and we did it for ourselves as well. It felt really good."
Archbold will meet Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, a 7-1 winner over Barnesville, in Sunday’s Division III title game.
“I don’t know if it gets bigger than that for a team as young as ours,” the Archbold skipper said of advancing to Sunday's title game. “We had one kid with any varsity experience. I’m just so thrilled for these guys.”
First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.
Canton CC 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Archbold 000 010 x - 1 7 1
Records: Archbold 23-11, Canton CC 23-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Eric Baum (6 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Canton CC) - 3 singles. (Archbold) - DJ Newman 2 singles; Krayton Kern double; Caleb Hogrefe double.
