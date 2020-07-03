ARCHBOLD – A pair of four-run innings carried Archbold as the Blue Streaks took down Napoleon 9-3 in high school summer baseball action on Thursday.
“We were making some pretty good strides,” said Archbold coach Kirk Weldy on the for-game winning streak by Archbold. “We beat Bryan a couple times and had a good win against Maumee on Tuesday. I thought we took our foot off the gas in the middle innings, but we were able to finish them off.”
The Streaks were able to produce at the right time. The first big inning came in the second, which sent the home team ahead 5-0. The second rally came in the bottom of the sixth, after Napoleon had cut the lead to 5-3.
It was small ball that carried Archbold in the bottom of the second. Up 1-0, a one-out walk and error put two runners on. A sac fly, plus a pair of wild pitches, helped plate the first two runs. Getting to the heart of the order, Drake Mohring and Brandon Taylor were each able to drive in a run with hits.
“The bottom of the lineup got us going that inning,” Weldy said of the second inning. “That was good to see. We had a lot of two-out hits that got us going.”
Napoleon did make it a game after the 5-0 deficit. In the top of the fourth, Jarrett Gerdeman, Carter Burken and Garrett Burkey were able to all hit singles to produce a run.
“We were shorthanded tonight, but in our program we don’t make excuses,” mentioned Napoleon coach Jason Holubik. “That’s the worse excuse you could possibly give. All it does is give opportunities to other kids. Those kids that did get opportunities did a really good job.”
Two inning later, the ‘Cats looked like they were set for a big inning. Blake Buehrer and Zack Rosebrook started the frame with walks, then Gerdeman singles to plate Buehrer.
“We had some kids that put the ball in play,” added Holubik.
That was the last batter Taylor faced on the mound. DJ Newman took over and got out of a tough situation. Caden Miller stepped up to the plate, who hit a ground ball to second base. Archbold went for the out at second, but the throw was low and Gerdeman was safe on the play. Rosebrook came in to score on the play to cut the Streak lead to 5-3.
With nobody out and two runners on, Newman fanned the next two hitters, then coaxed a groundout to end the threat.
Archbold was able to the game away in the bottom of the frame. Newman, who singled to start the inning, worked his way all around the bases on a stolen base and two wild pitches. Back-to-back walks put two runners on for Mohring, where in his final at-bat as a Blue Streak he belted a shot to right for a three-run home run.
“That was good for him,” Weldy said of the final hit by Mohring. “He’s been one of big hitters the last couple of years. He poses as a threat with the longball. It was a good way for him to go out and I’m happy for all the seniors across the board.”
Napoleon 000 102 0 – 3 5 2
Archbold 140 004 x – 9 7 3
Records: Archbold 9-5, Napoleon 4-5.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: DJ Newman.
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (5 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Dylan Musshel, Zack Rosebrook.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Drake Mohring single, home run, 4 RBI; DJ Newman 2 singles; Dawson Liechty RBI; Noah Garcia double, RBI; Brandon Taylor single, RBI. (Napoleon) – Jarrett Gerdeman single, RBI; Caden Miller RBI; Garrett Burkey single, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.