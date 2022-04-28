HAVILAND — It’s not every day you can make history.
For Wayne Trace’s baseball program, however, every win in 2022 has gotten the Raiders that much closer to a historic feat at a school where athletic prowess — boys or girls — is commonplace.
The Raider hardballers, now 14-1 on the year with 10 straight victories, are just a league win away from becoming only the second Green Meadows Conference championship baseball team in school history. The other came back in 1987, well before the current players and even head coach Ryne Jerome were even born.
Leading that charge for the 5-0 league squad is a mix of youth and experience with six sophomores and five seniors on the roster. Of those seniors, the only one with major varsity action this season is veteran Allen Minck, who has taken the role and starred in it.
Minck, a 6-1 righty, has taken on the role of staff ace and workhorse with six appearances and four starts on the bump this year. Three of those four starts have seen Minck pitch complete games as the veteran arm has tallied a stellar start with a 4-0 record, a 1.60 ERA, a save and 31 strikeouts in 17 innings.
“You probably get sick and tired of hearing coaches say, just throw strikes but that’s what his game is. He pitches for strikes,” said Jerome, a 2011 Wayne Trace grad in his seventh year as Raider skipper. “He does a great job of keeping hitters off balance … and he can throw different pitches in any sort of count.”
With two sophomores and a junior as the other main innings-eaters for the Raiders and five sophs amidst the top bats in the lineup, Minck’s role as leader has been just as key as the outs he makes, according to Jerome.
“Allen’s a special breed, he’s one that’s welcomed that role with open arms,” explained Jerome. “There’s been a lot of times that maybe in the past, certain situations I’d need to have a conversation with guys in the dugout or as they’re coming in from the field. Right now, there’s times I don’t even need to do that because Allen’s having those conversations, picking his teammates up or pointing things out to his team.
“The best teams, in my opinion, are player-led not coach-led and without a doubt, that’s what he provides for us.”
The process towards competitiveness has been a long one for Jerome’s program but the steps towards competing for championships have been apparent over the past few years. A season ago, the Raiders were 17-8 and nearly made the D-IV district finals before a 1-0 loss to Kalida and in 2018, WT reached the district finals for the first time since 2011 before falling to eventual state runner-up Hicksville.
Following a solid spring season in 2021, the Raider ACME team made an exciting run to the District 1 finals, earning two wins over two-time defending ACME state champ Bryan on the way before falling to eventual 2021 state champ Defiance.
That summer run added confidence and, more importantly, big-game experience for a young roster and it has paid dividends in 2022.
“Last summer really showed us who we were as a team,” said Minck, who is also second on the team with a .324 average with 12 hits, 10 RBIs and eight steals. “It showed us we could play with anybody. Seeing the sophomores grow this year from freshmen and even from where they were in junior high … the sky’s the limit for them. It’s a great feeling to know that we’ve helped build this program to what it is right now.”
Added Jerome: “It’s been a group effort, not just coaches but every single player that’s walked through here … We have kids who care about baseball. They’re coachable, they work hard and they don’t just want to win, they expect to win and that’s key.”
Minck and the Raiders have been boosted by sophomores Cooper Wenzlick (.333, 15 hits, 11 RBIs, 9 steals), Kyle Forrer (.341, 15 hits, two homers, 13 RBIs, 2-0, 0.78 ERA, four saves, 11 strikeouts), Tucker Antoine (.244, 11 hits, 15 steals), Cale Winans (.300, 12 hits, 12 runs, nine RBIs) and Breven Anderson (.219, seven hits, five RBIs, 4-0, 0.88 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 24 innings) and juniors Kyle Slade (.304 , 14 hits, 12 RBIs) and Tyler Davis (.229, eight hits, six RBIs, 1-1, 3.29 ERA, 17 innings, 19 strikeouts) in their resurgent run.
Despite some of the young names on the roster, the key late-game stresses don’t get to the Red, White and Blue as evidenced by eight of their 13 wins coming by two runs or less, most recently a 4-2 win over Paulding on Tuesday with the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.
With Minck on the mound, the Raiders escaped the threat and set up a key stretch of league contests remaining.
“We’ve walked off two games already this year and we fought back (down ? to Edgerton) and I think that showed people that any one of our guys can blow up on offense and get a big hit,” said the senior hurler. “The close games really help us grow as a team and come closer together because we know in tournaments, all the games are going to be close.”
With D-IV No. 10 Antwerp (8-1, 5-0 GMC) on the slate Friday and a trip to D-III No. 13 Tinora (11-1, 4-1 GMC) to cap the conference slate on Tuesday, May 4, Wayne Trace needs just one win in the two games to clinch at least a share of the first league crown in over three decades.
Though that could be viewed as pressure, the conference chase is instead fuel for the Raiders’ fire with the hopes of adding 2022 to the GMC baseball championship banner in the WT gymnasium.
“Going into the season, we knew we could play with just about anybody,” said Minck. “We knew the sky was the limit. Obviously the job’s not done, we’ve got to keep battling, but to be able to compete for this title, it was at the top of our list.
“We see the banner every time we go in the gym and how empty it is and that’s our motivation to go out there and get it done.”
