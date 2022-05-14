Defiance baseball has had its share of stars throughout the years with major leaguers, Division I college players and standout prep players helping to build one of the perennial powerhouse programs in the state.
Though the No. 1-ranked 2022 edition of the Bulldog program certainly has its share of talented players to add to that list, this year’s team has been built on something longtime coach Tom Held’s squads haven’t always had to this extent: depth.
Most notably, that depth extends to the senior class in Blue and White as veterans Kam’Ron Rivera, Jacob Howard, Wade Liffick, Keaton Linebrink, Drew Kellermyer, Kameron Brown, Jayden Jerger and Mark Butler have formed a deep corps of contributors to this year’s 20-2 squad that has made its own mark on the program’s storied history.
One of those major marks came in a 2-0 win over Wapakoneta on May 4 that secured the first outright Western Buckeye League championship since 2016. Wednesday’s 8-1 win at Celina wrapped up a 9-0 league campaign, again the first time that feat had been achieved since 2016.
That run of success this season has seen both the eight-man senior class and a bevy of seven talented juniors on the varsity roster contribute so much depth to a lineup and pitching rotation that the coaching staff is tasked with tough jobs.
“We’ve taught it from day one, we’ve got 13 starters and for the most part, we’ve had different lineups almost every game,” said Held, now in his 24th year coaching the Bulldogs. “Some of that’s matchups, who’s swinging well, who’s hot, who’s not but we’ve had a lot of ticky-tack injuries this year.
“More than anything, if you make it through our program to your senior year, you’re going to be selfless because you can’t make it through and be selfish. That’s why we rarely have a bad senior because that’s all been taken care of. When you’re a senior in this program, you’re in charge of everything, not the freshman. Seniors carry the equipment, clean the bus, clean the Niese Center, make sure the locker room’s clean.”
With the amount of players talented enough to earn varsity playing time, some statistical marks or milestones may be just out of reach, sacrificed to the ultimate goal of team success and wins. For the Bulldogs’ veterans, that’s just fine with them.
“It makes you work that much harder because you see everyone else working,” said Howard. “You’ve got to work to get into that lineup and it drives you that much more.”
Added Liffick: “It’s big to have certain guys that play roles on the team but it’s also good to have guys like David (Jimenez) that play multiple positions. It’s huge for our team that we have guys that can really do anything they’re asked to do.”
The senior contingent boasts four collegiate commits as Jerger (Ohio University), Howard (Findlay), Liffick (Adrian) and Rivera (UNOH) will continue their baseball careers at the next level.
Though the Bulldogs claimed shares of the WBL title and won 51 games combined in 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 season canceled by COVID-19, the step up in 2022 can be seen from a unique perspective by Howard.
The senior outfielder and left-handed pitcher has made 76 in his career and has already cracked career marks in the deep DHS baseball record book despite missing his sophomore season. Howard leads the team in batting average (.508), runs (25), hits (33), doubles (eightg) and steals (34) and has a 2-0 record on the bump with 21 strikeouts and a 1.79 ERA this season. As a senior presence and the leadoff man in the order, Howard provides an anchor for a lineup as a veteran of not just a large number of games but important games as well.
The 5-9 southpaw saw time on the bump as a freshman in 2019, finishing with a team-high 8-1 record and 40 strikeouts in 55.1 innings The biggest of those games came in Defiance’s WBL finale as Howard came on in the fifth inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and no outs and got three straight outs before closing out the final two frames and securing an 8-4 title-clinching win.
“I don’t know if he had a clue what he did that day but he just comes to work every day,” said Held of Howard’s path. “HHe’s a self made player, he’s put as much time into our program on his own as any that we’ve probably ever had. He lives at the Niese Center, we’ve got to kick him out sometimes. He takes young kids under his wing … no one’s worked harder than he has. If he wouldn’t have lost the COVID year, he would’ve blown away the most games played at Defiance.”
Howard already is in the DHS all-time top 10 in hits, singles, batting average and steals for both a career and single-season along with a top-five single-season on-base percentage mark of .593 this year. The veteran is 10 steals from tying Alex Nofziger’s career mark of 75, nine steals from Aaron Helland’s 2010 single season record of 43 and 18 hits from tying a single-season mark of 51 hits set by Christian Snavely and Jon Niese.
Another tough crew to join is the pantheon of great pitchers in Bulldog history and Jerger has done that. The 6-1 senior hurler became just the sixth pitcher to finish unbeaten with 10 wins or more in a season in 2021 with a 10-0 record.
After overcoming a broken finger before the season, Jerger has found his stride in recent weeks with a 5-0 record and 0.68 ERA with 37 strikeouts and three walks on the bump while hitting .348 with 16 hits, four triples and 17 RBIs.
“Obviously, I had some accomplishments last year but that’s not as important as the team’s accomplishments,” said Jerger. “I want us to make it farther than we did last year and we’ve won the league outright so things have been going well so far and hopefully we can make a run in the tournament.”
With Howard and Jerger garnering plenty of headlines, another standout effort has seen 6-0 senior Mark Butler thrive in a new role as starting catcher for the Bulldogs in 2022 in his first full season as a starter following Camden Roth’s graduation in 2021. Butler has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 141 chances behind the plate, something only two DHS catchers have done for a full season (Chayse Held in 2000, Torey Moser in 2006).
“He’s just a good teammate,” said Held of his senior catcher’s step up. “These guys, Mark especially, they learned a lot from Jack Mortier, who was our team dad last year. He’s going to make sure whatever needs done gets done. If coach Weaver or coach Bergman wants something done, make sure Mark knows. He’s just a very responsible kid and usually, good things happen to good people and I think that’s one reason he’s had a lot of success.”
“I’ve changed positions basically every year since freshman year,” noted Butler. “I just accepted this year that I’m going to be catching or hitting, just whatever I need to do.”
Liffick has also been an institution at first base, starting all 22 games for the Bulldogs with just one error all season in 114 chances while hitting .280.
With juniors David Jimenez (.338, 24 hits, 16 RBIs, four triples, 20 steals, 5-1, 1.31 ERA, 36 strikeouts), Bradyn Shaw (.313, 21 hits, 20 RBIs, seven steals, 5-0, 1.13 ERA, 38 strikeouts), Gavino Gomez (.354, 17 hits, 11 RBIs, eight steals, 15 runs), Tyler Frederick (.273, 14 runs, nine steals), Aidan Kiessling (.289, 13 hits, 12 runs, 10 RBIs, eight steals, 1-0, 0.51 ERA) and Christian Commisso (.237, nine hits, one homer, six RBIs) providing punch to the lineup and rotation, finding roles has been a key in the Bulldogs’ success.
For Rivera, Kellermyer, Brown and Linebrink, those roles have been something to be embraced.
Rivera, Kellermyer and Brown have seen time as infielders all with at least 15 appearances on the year with Linebrink making six appearances out of the dugout.
Whether as pinch-runners, members of the defensive rotation or in situations to move runners over via sacrifice bunts, the roster has used selflessness to promote ultimate success.
“They know their roles, they accept their roles and they do it really well,” said Held of the senior group. “Drew Kellermyer’s a really good outfielder, Kam’Ron Rivera’s a good second baseman that can turn the double play the best. Kam Brown’s our best defensive catcher, and you throw a guy like Keaton Linebrink in. We said that Mark’s the dad for the team through the week, Keaton’s the dad in the dugout. He’s making sure everything gets done and guys don’t have to worry about who’s going to take care of everything. These roles are very important, when you keep coaches happy and keep the team up, that makes a cohesive team and everyone’s a major part of it.”
“It’s a thing we’ve had in this program for a long time, Mudita,” said Brown, referencing a Buddhist concept of the joy that comes from other people’s well-being that has been a facet in Held’s program for years. “It’s a huge part of it, when someone pitches well, you’re happy they pitched well. You may not be playing the game, but you’re just as involved because you’ve grown with your teammates and to see them reach new levels or accomplish new things, that keeps you motivated to stay in the game.”
With a conference title in hand, state-wide recognition in the Division II polls and all-league and district hardware likely coming their way, the Bulldogs’ main focus now turns on postseason success.
Defiance has not won a district title since the 2016 state championship season and came close a year ago before falling to Toledo Central Catholic and in their final season, the Bulldogs’ veterans know what’s taking priority.
“The TCC game last year was tough, none of us wanted to end that season last year,” said Rivera. “Now, we’re really just trying to make it as far as we can.”
