HAVILAND — After graduating just one senior following a breakthrough 2022 season and just three seniors on this year’s roster, the Wayne Trace baseball program has continued to set its sights high and judging by the Raiders’ output this year, that height is plenty justified.
Seniors Tyler Davis, Evan Crosby and Kyle Slade’s three varsity seasons have seen the Raiders put up one of the longest runs of sustained success in program history as the Raiders have racked up a 14-2 record this year (7-0 GMC), a No. 7 ranking in the OHSBCA Division III state poll and a stellar 53-14-1 record the past three seasons.
Wayne Trace baseball began competition in 1972 and prior to last season’s 22-4 Green Meadows Conference co-championship season, the only league title for the Raider hardballers had come in 1987, before head coach Ryne Jerome was even born.
Fast forward to the present day, the Red, White and Blue have skyrocketed to the peak of the GMC, avenging a loss to Tinora last year that cost the team an outright league title with a win over the Rams this year that was part of the first outright GMC baseball crown in school history.
But for the talented trio, the journey has been a rewarding one.
“I think from last year to this year, our confidence has grown a lot and as a team we’ve matured,” said Davis, who committed to play baseball collegiately at NAIA Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne next season. “I think this year we’re taking it one game at a time, not taking anyone for granted. We’ve had a few slip-ups this year, but every team has those and I think we’re in a really good spot to continue and hopefully make our own playoff run.”
Davis is third on the team with a .396 average along with 19 hits, six doubles and nine RBIs while tallying a 1-0 mark in three starts and five appearances on the mound with a 3.87 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.
Slade has a .325 average to his credit with 13 hits, 11 runs and eight RBIs as a catcher and first baseman for the Raiders with Crosby seeing time at the corner infield spots and also on teh mound. The righty has a 3-0 record in four appearances, striking out 17 with just four walks as all three of his starts have resulted in complete-game wins over 19 innings.
The depth of the program is also apparent as a talented junior class has mixed in well with the veteran trio to provide flexibility for Jerome in his eighth year at his alma mater.
“(Having that three-year experience) has been tremendous for us, it’s a huge part of our success,” said Jerome. “You look at the guys on the field all year long, most of those guys were playing not just last year but the year prior and the summer ACME run we had last year. Those guys have been part of the process for two, three years now and eventually good things were bound to happen. These guys have earned it. It’s become a really veteran team of guys that know what’s expected.”
For Slade, the spark of what this team could achieve was evident during last year’s successful campaign when the Raiders picked up a home win over defending league champion and rival Antwerp en route to their own league crown.
“We beat them at our place and got that win, I think it was a big one for us,” said the Raider backstop. “It really boosted our confidence throughout the season.”
The Raiders’ junior class has been a major boost to the team’s run this year, led by record-setting pitcher and infielder Cooper Wenzlick (.346, 18 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 5-0, 0.72 ERA, 29.1 innings, 48 strikeouts) and pitcher/second baseman Breven Anderson, who has an eye-popping 42-2 strikeout-walk ratio in 28 innings with a 3-2 record, 0.75 ERA and three complete games while hitting a team-best .423 with 22 hits and 14 RBIs.
Throw in fellow juniors Tucker Antoine (.315, 16 runs, 17 hits, 10 steals, 1-0, 3.32 ERA, 6.1 innings), Kyle Forrer (P/C/IF, .283, 13 hits, 15 RBIs) and Cale Winans (P/SS, .400, 20 hits, eight RBIs, five doubles) and sophomore Tyler Head (.222, eight hits, 10 runs) and talent aside, depth might be the biggest strength for the Raiders.
With that in mind, the Raiders recognize that even with a solid mark so far, there’s even room for a team this productive to improve.
“As good as we were last year, we’ve gone into this year saying let’s be better this year,” said Jerome. “We believe as nice as this season’s been, we don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. We can improve in all three phases of the game and honestly I don’t think we’ve put all three phases together in a game yet this year.”
Only a 3-1 loss to Celina early in the year and a non-league loss to Antwerp on Wednesday at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne have blemished the 2023 campaign and have Wayne Trace in position for a high seed ahead of Sunday’s draw in a rugged tournament field featuring D-III powers like Coldwater, Eastwood, Elmwood and Liberty-Benton.
Historic run aside, the Raiders have used their 2023 schedule not just as an itinerary for the season, but a checklist.
Last year, Wayne Trace won its first conference title in 35 years, but had to share it.
This year, the outright title was on the list. Check.
Last year, Wayne Trace reached the Division IV district finals in a 22-4 campaign, only to come up short to three-time defending district champion and county rival Antwerp 6-4 at Bryan.
This year, the Raiders are in D-III and the Archers won’t be in a loaded Elida District field, but the goal still stays the same and the checkbox waiting to be struck through.
“I’ll be 100 percent honest, that loss stung,” said Jerome of the district defeat. “Not just for the coaches, but the kids as well; they felt like they missed an opportunity. Having said that, looking back at it now it could have been the best thing that happened to us. There’s been a noticeable edge to the guys’ work ethic, especially guys that were a part of that game. They’ve come with a specific intent, with a job to do.”
