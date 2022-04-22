AYERSVILLE — Both the varsity baseball and softball programs at Tinora stayed unbeaten in their quest for Green Meadows Conference supremacy on Thursday, picking up wins at the expense of their river rivals in Ayersville.
In softball action, Tinora moved to 4-0 in league play and 9-1 overall with a 4-0 shutout win over the Pilots, marking the ninth straight victory since a season-opening loss at Bowling Green. All four runs came in the third inning for the Green and White, as Quinn Horn connected for a 2-run homer while De’Vona Holmes had two base hits on the day, including a pair of RBIs in the third frame.
In the circle, Tinora made things difficult for the hosts as well with sophomore standout Scylea Zolman allowing just five total baserunners on the day (two singles, three walks). The Rams’ ace struck out 17 of the 26 total batters she faced, averting a threat in the fifth with a pair of Pilots on base.
Nikole Vold and Meling Bond were the lone players to get hits off Zolman, whose outing outshone a solid effort from Ayersville ace Hailey Johnson. The Pilot pitcher scattered five hits on the day, striking out 10 in the hard-luck loss for Ayersville, which has now lost three straight.
In baseball action, the Rams broke open a competitive ballgame by plating five runs in the top of the sixth inning to secure a 9-2 win over Ayersville.
Nolan Schafer went the distance on the bump for the Rams in the program’s 19th straight conference victory, allowing just two runs on three hits with six strikeouts. The senior catcher also came around to score three times as the Rams’ leadoff hitter. Jayden Bergman singled and tripled, tallying four RBIs in the victory.
Blake Hauenstein battled gamely for Ayersville in a wild game that saw the two rivals combine for more errors (nine) than hits (seven). The Pilot hurler struck out six and walked seven in 5.1 innings as only three of his seven runs allowed were earned.
Baseball
Tinora 103 005 0 - 9 4 4
Ayersville 000 200 0 - 2 3 5
Records: Tinora 9-0 (4-0 GMC), Ayersville 4-7 (1-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Nolan Schafer (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ben Amoroso.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Jayden Bergman single, triple, 4 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 3 runs; Cole Commisso 3 runs. (Ayersville) - Luke DeLano single; Abe DeLano single; Zac Moss single.
Softball
Tinora 004 000 0 - 4 5 0
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Records: Tinora 9-1 (4-0 GMC), Ayersville 2-9 (0-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 17 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (7 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - De’Vona Holmes 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Quinn Horn home run, 2 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Nikole Vold single; Meling Bond single.
