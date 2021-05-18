Warren makes Reds debut
DENVER — Art Warren made his 2021 major league debut Friday night for the Cincinnati Reds at Colorado and pitched in a second appearance Sunday evening.
On Friday, the Napoleon High School product pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a 9-6 loss to the Rockies, striking out one and walking a pair before escaping the threat after being called up from the Cincinnati taxi squad.
On Sunday, Warren came on for the seventh inning and retired the side on 20 pitches, striking out one.
Warren was assigned to the Reds’ alternate training site out of training camp after being traded to Cincinnati by the Texas Rangers in January. Warren then was assigned to the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate in Louisville on May 4 at the start of the minor league season before being called up Friday.
Wisler solid for San Fran
PITTSBURGH — San Francisco Giants’ reliever and Bryan High School product Matt Wisler made his most recent appearance of the season Sunday in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Wisler earned his third hold of the season, pitching a scoreless eighth inning for the Giants with a strikeout while retiring the side on 13 pitches.
The scoreless effort marks the fourth straight scoreless appearance for the 28-year-old right hander, who has lowered his season ERA from 32.40 on April 6 to 6.28.
Wisler is 1-2 in 16 total appearances for the Giants in 2021, sporting a 1-2 record, a 6.28 ERa and 16 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of work.
Willeman earns two-out save
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Napoleon product Zach Willeman earned his first save as a member of the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A), recording the final two outs of a 6-4 10-inning win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday.
Willeman retired the two batters he saw on five pitches via groundout and flyout with an inherited runner on first base. The former Wildcat also made an appearance for the Drillers on Friday, earning a hold in the team’s 4-2 win over Northwest Arkansas by pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless ball. Willeman, 25, struck out two and allowed one hit in the effort.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is now 0-1 with a save in five appearances for Tulsa with a 5.68 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Murray closes door for save
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Defiance High School product Shea Murray came on for one out and closed the door for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Friday, earning the save in a 9-7 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Murray was handed a tough task, inheriting runners at first and second with two outs with Binghamton having scored a run already in the frame. The former Bulldog and Ohio State Buckeye induced a groundball to short that was thrown home for the force out and the win for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate.
Murray, 27, has made three appearances with one save for Altoona, striking out four with a 0.00 ERA in three innings of work.
