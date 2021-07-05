Warren moves to 2-0 with Cincy
CINCINNATI — Art Warren earned his second victory in four days for the Cincinnati Reds, facing one batter in the seventh inning in the Redlegs’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Warren, a Napoleon High School grad, came on to relieve starter Wade Miley with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and a runner on first down 2-1. On his fifth pitch to Kris Bryant, Warren induced a groundout to second base to end the threat. The effort is the sixth consecutive scoreless outing for the 6-3 righthander.
Warren is now 2-0 for Cincinnati this season with a 2.03 ERA, 21 strikeouts, five walks and 3 total runs allowed in 13.1 innings of work.
Wisler makes pair of outings for Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bryan's Matt Wisler made a pair of relief outings in a weekend series for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and Saturday.
The former Golden Bear faced two batters in Tampa's 11-1 loss on Friday, striking out one and firing seven of 10 pitches for strikes.
In Saturday's tilt, a 6-3 Blue Jay victory, Wisler came on to close out the sixth inning, allowing three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer by Santiago Espinal. The 28-year-old righthander was not tagged with the loss, striking out one with no walks.
Wisler is now 0-1 in 10 appearances and 9.2 innings of work for the Rays in 2021 with three holds, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk and a 1.86 ERA. Including his 21 appearances with the San Francisco Giants before being trade, Wisler is 1-3 in 31 appearances with six holds, 38 strikeouts, 7 walks and a 4.66 ERA in 29 innings.
Murray tagged for three runs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Shea Murray battled some control issues in the sixth inning for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) in Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats.
The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed three runs on two hits, including a home run, while walking five and not striking out a batter.
The former Bulldog, 27, and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect is 1-0 this season with three saves, two holds, a 2.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21.1 innings of work.
Willeman nabs first win
TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman picked up his first win of the 2021 season in relief for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Friday in an 8-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers in the second game of a doubleheader.
The 25-year-old righthander pitched the fourth and fifth frames of the seven-inning tilt while recording an out in the sixth. The former Wildcat struck out two and allowed two hits - including a home run - while issuing one walk.
Willeman, a pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, is 1-1 with two saves in 14 total appearances for Tulsa with 27 strikeouts and a 4.79 ERA in 20.2 innings.
Miley solid in no-decision; Williams doubles
NILES — Bryan grad Deylen Miley pitched five scoreless innings but did not receive any run support as his Mahoning Valley Scrappers fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 1-0 on Sunday in MLB Draft League action.
Miley allowed two hits, two walks and struck out three in the scoreless outing for Mahoning Valley but earned the no-decision. The former Golden Bear is 2-1 in five starts and seven appearances for the Scrappers with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.
Miley was also ranked No. 16 by Prep Baseball Report's Draft League pitcher rankings released on Friday.
Jeron Williams also started for West Virginia in the contest as the former Archbold standout was 0-for-3 on the day. The former Bluestreak shortstop also started in Friday’s 5-2 win over the State College Spikes, lacing a single and double while driving in a run.
Williams is now hitting .267 in 26 games for the Black Bears with 23 hits, 14 runs, three doubles and 13 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.