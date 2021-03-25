HAMLER — The second full year of Ray Greene’s tenure in the Patrick Henry dugout will be a learning opportunity for a young Patriot roster as Garrold Parratt Field suits up for another season of PH baseball.
Patrick Henry finished 8-15-2 in its first season under Greene’s leadership in 2019 before the cancellation of the 2020 season.
Six seniors do return for the 2021 campaign in Hamler, however, including the No. 2 pitcher in innings pitched from 2019 in Caleb Rosengarten.
The senior was 1-4 in eight starts as a sophomore for PH with 15 strikeouts and a 4.62 ERA in 33.1 innings of work. Joining Rosengarten with some bump experience is senior Layke Crossland (1-0, 16.1 innings, 12 strikeouts, 2.57 ERA) with senior Trey Woods and a sizeable sophomore group as contenders to chew up some innings.
Aiden Behrman, Daniel Schmeltz, Braden Hall, Logan Hudson, Mason Schwiebert and junior Chase Kuhlman all could get time firing the pill.
Senior Clayton Feehan (IF/C/OF) is the top returning stick for the Patriots this spring with a .293 average in 2019, 22 hits, six doubles and 11 RBIs. Rosengarten tallied nine hits and four RBIs as a sophomore (.132) with Crossland (OF/IF, .128, five hits, seven runs), Woods (IF/OF, .125, two runs) and senior Gage Seemann (OF/1B, three RBIs, 10 runs) bringing back experience in the box
Greene cited overall depth as a strength for the program, with sophomore catcher Logan Hudson, Schmeltz at first base and pitching and freshmen Landon Johnson (OF) and Nash Meyer (IF/C) as newcomers to watch out for.
“We do have a very young team,” admitted Greene. “There’s lots of underclassmen that are inexperienced on the roster. However, I’m excited about the continued development of the players in our program.”
