HAMLER — The loss of seniors Christian Petersen and Clay Schwiebert opens the door for other players to step up and lead for the Patrick Henry Patriot baseball team.
Petersen led the team in many offensive and pitching categories. He hit .463 with 23 RBI and 13 runs scored.
On the mound, he led the team with 48 innings pitched, going to 3-3 with a 1.46 ERA. He fanned 75 batters in his 48 innings.
Schwiebert hit .211 with the only home run the Patriots hit all season. He drove in 12 runs. He also saw time on the mound, going 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA. He finished with 24 walks and 25 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.
“It was going to be difficult to replace the contributions of Christian and Clay to our team both on the mound and at the plate,” said second-year coach Ray Greene. “Add to that Kolton Holloway was not going to be able to play this spring due to an injury he sustained during basketball season and Hunter Diem would not have been able to play until the end of the season as he recovered from an injury during football season. Those were our only two seniors and we would have missed their leadership.”
The problem offensively for the Patriots last year came at the plate. Even with the gaudy numbers from Petersen, Patrick Henry hit just .212 as a team.
Greene, coming off an 8-15-2 first year, is looking for new leaders. Back for the Patriots are Clayton Feehan, Caleb Rosengarten and Layke Crossland.
Feehan hit .293 with 11 RBI last spring, with Rosengarten back after going 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA. Crossland saw action in eight games on the mound, where he went 1-0 in 16 innings of work with a 2.57 ERA.
“We felt like we had several players that could step up and take advantage of the opportunity to compete for playing time this season,” said Greene. “Some of those juniors that were stepping up were Caleb Rosengarten, Layke Crossland, Clayton Feehan and Gage Seemann.”
The Patriots will also get help in a form of a couple solid freshmen in Logan Hudson and Mason Schwiebert.
“We were excited as a staff about the freshmen that were joining our high school program this year because there were several players that we felt like could contribute this year. The team has a lot of potential to be a good team over the next few years,” added Greene.
With a year now under his belt, Greene knows how tough the NWOAL is.
“Everyone in the NWOAL is a tough opponent for sure,” said Greene. “I was very impressed with the quality of coaching and player skill levels in the NWOAL this past season. Being one of the smaller schools in the league, we know we have to bring our ‘A’ game every time we compete against any one of the other seven schools in the NWOAL.”
