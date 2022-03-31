HAVILAND — Wayne Trace baseball and seventh-year head coach Ryne Jerome will look to continue an upward trajectory that saw a 17-8-1 record last season and a district appearance.
A couple of young players will be leading the charge in trying to keep the winning ways going in Haviland this season as sophomore Cooper Wenzlick and junior Kyle Slade both return after seasons that saw them earn second-team all-GMC a year ago.
Tucker Antoine (.341 avg, 29 runs), Kyle Forrer and Cale Winans all also return after lettering as freshmen a year ago while junior Kyle Davis (Jr.) and senior Allen Minck (Sr.) will round out the returners to what Jerome hopes will be a team led by experience.
“With the experience we have returning from last year’s team we expect to compete at the top of our conference and be playing our best by the end of the year to make a solid postseason run,” Wayne Trace graduate Jerome said.
Wenzlick (47 IP, 1.94 ERA, 70 SO) and Minck (37 IP, 1.82 ERA, 35 SO) will bring back winning ways on the mound as the duo combined for a record of 12-4 on the bump last season.
At the plate Slade will lead the way as he led the team in batting average (.346) and doubles (6), while also tallying a team-second best 17 RBIs. Wenzlick will also be a big part of the lineup as he led the team in RBIs (22) while batting .295 on the season and hitting one of the teams just two home runs.
Not all the experience is back though as the Raiders will need to fill a few key holes heading into the season as Brendon Bidlack, their anchor in center field that batted.303 at the plate is lost to graduation as is one of their top pitchers in Trevor Speice who sported a 2.53 ERA last year. Carter Baska (1B/OF), Cameron Cox (OF), Jayden Molitor (DH) and Dane Moore (2B) were all lost to graduation as well.
Adding to the experience returning will be a bevy of upperclassmen including four seniors (Bailey Adams, Hunter Long, Jackson Newman and Ty Tinlin) that will letter for the first time this season. Juniors Evan Crosby, who might have a chance to pitch, Breven Anderson are juniors that will join the varsity ranks this year as well.
Even despite the returning talent and the upperclassmen newcomers, Jerome still worries about depth.
“Depth will be a weakness for us as the season progresses,” Jerome, who holds a 51-55-1 all-time record at the helm of the Raiders said.
This year the Raiders look to reach for only their second league title in program history, but Jerome acknowledges it will have to come through Tinora first, winners of the last four conference championships.
“Tinora is the clear favorite until someone knocks them off,” Jerome said.
The Raiders will open the season Monday, March 28 at home against Continental.
