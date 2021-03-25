HAVILAND — Four seniors with experience will be the key to the Wayne Trace baseball team to have a successful season.
The Raiders, led by sixth-year coach Ryne Jerome, look to break through in 2021.
Two players, Trevor Speice and Dane Moore, will play most spots in the field.
Speice hit .250 as a sophomore for the Raiders with 14 hits, three doubles and five RBIs while Moore saw limited action at the dish with two plate appearances
Two other seniors, Carter Baksa and Brendon Bidlack, will also play. Baksa (five games, .083) will see some time on the mound, plus play first base and play in the outfield. Bidlack (.273, three hits) will pitch and play in the outfield.
“Defense and speed will be strengths for the season,” said Jerome, who is 34-47 as the Wayne Trace coach. “I also love the competitiveness of the team.”
Two other seniors, Jayden Molitor (P/1B) and Cameron Cox (OF) are on the team. The rest of the roster is junior Allen Minck (P/IF/OF) and sophomores Kyle Slade (P/C/IF/OF), Tucker Antoine (P/C/IF/OF) and Cooper Wenzlick (P/IF/OF).
Even with the six seniors, experience is a weakness this season, according to Jerome.
“As we gain experience over the course of the season, we will build some depth and continue to improve,” said Jerome. “We expect to be playing our best ball by the tournament.”
Like most the coaches in the league, Jerome sees a tough slate in the GMC.
“The GMC should yet again be strong and well-balanced,” he said.
The Raiders start the season on Monday at Continental.
