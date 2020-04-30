HAVILAND — Wayne Trace continued its upward trajectory in 2019, recording a winning record in Green Meadows Conference play before falling just short of districts against Hilltop.
Though seven lettermen depart from the 9-10 Raider edition last season, the six returning veterans and a large crop of young players eager to make an impact has Haviland hopeful for solid baseball action.
The core of seniors Drew Forrer and Reid Miller headline the returning hardballers for the Red, White and Blue while juniors Carter Baksa, Brendon Bidlack, Dane Moore and Trevor Speice also return.
With leading hitter Haydn Gillett (.357, 20 hits, 13 RBIs, 13 steals) departing, Miller now takes the title of best returning batter after hitting .291 a season ago with 16 hits, 14 runs scored and a team-best 16 steals. The senior shortstop is also joined by Drew Forrer (.151, eight hits) in his final go-round with the Raiders, taking over for graduated Korbin Slade (.303, 17 hits, 11 RBIs, five steals) behind the plate.
“Reid and Drew, they’ve played in a lot of games for us,” said WT head coach Ryne Jerome, entering his fifth year as Raider skipper. “Drew behind the plate brings a lot of experience replacing a Korbin Slade, who it felt like we’ve had back there forever. Reid’s our leadoff hitter, so we have a lot of good experience coming back in critical spots.”
Forrer will also see time in the Raider rotation after throwing just six innings last season with a 1-0 record and a 2.33 ERA. WT’s top three arms in Braden Zuber (2-3, two saves, 29 strikeouts, 2.72 ERA), Grant Baumle (3-4, two saves, 38 strikeouts, 2.31 ERA) and Slade (2-0, 16 strikeouts, 2.33 ERA) all depart.
Along with Forrer, juniors Dane Moore (0.2 innings, 0.00 ERA in 2019) and Trevor Speice (7.2 innings, 0-1, 3.65 ERA) will get the bulk of the innings, according to Jerome, with Miller as one of the first arms out of the bullpen.
With juniors Baksa (P/1B/OF, 12 at-bats in 2019) and Brendon Bidlack (P/OF, 11 at-bats, three hits) part of a group taking on more roles, the key word in Raider baseball is development.
“You see all those newcomers, there’s going to be a lot of moving parts,” explained Jerome. “There’s a lot of names I’d be excited to see this year and in the future. I think Carter Baksa’s going to open up some eyes with his bat, (sophomore) Cameron Sinn, he’s a phenomenal athlete, and Brendon Bidlack, who’s a younger kid that people haven’t heard of yet and he’s going to have a breakout year for us soon.”
Potentially seeing some time in the outfield will be juniors Cameron Cox, Joe Munger and Wyatt Shelton, along with freshmen Tyler Davis, Lane Morehead and Kyle Slade.
Outside of Miller at shortstop, sophomores Allen Minck, Bailey Adams and Jackson Newman will also don varsity jerseys in the infield, along with freshman Josh Shelton.
“There were always going to be some hiccups along the way but with the talent I’ve seen these kids show over the summer and in JV ball, I’m really optimistic,” added Jerome. “It’s going to take some games to settle into the game and into their roles. We have a lot of guys that can play multiple positions, it’s about finding the right guys in the right position.”
