WAUSEON — Last season, Wauseon baseball ran the table in the NWOAL, going 7-0 and winning the league title.
That was behind 12 senior letterwinners who are all gone and to go back-to-back this season, the Indians will need to see multiple players step into key positions.
The largest and most looming departure from last year’s squad was Connor Penrod, who is currently pitching at Bowling Green and was the only player from the huge senior class to letter four times.
He dominated opposing hitters last season giving up just six earned runs in 52 innings en route to a 7-1 record and a 0.81 ERA. It is going to be hard to find a pitcher that will pitch with that type of dominance this season, but 15-year head man Trent Thomas isn’t particularly worried about his pitching staff.
“We have two of our top pitchers back from that team with several others who have a great deal of potential on the mound. Although we do not have the big arm at the top of our rotation like we have had in the past, 10 players on the roster are capable of logging innings on the mound.”
Those two top players are senior Clay Stump and junior Eli Delgado, who make up two of just four letterwinners returning from that league-winning squad.
Stump, the lone returning junior from last year’s squad, logged 34.2 innings, posting an impressive 6-1 record with a 2.83 ERA while Delgado pitched 17.1 innings, going 2-1 and posting a 2.83 ERA.
Senior newcomers Will Sherman, Logan Waldron and Evan Bauer could also see time on the mound as could junior Kage Little and sophomores Tyson Rodriguez and Kaden Clymer.
At the plate, the Indians will have a clear leader returning in Jude Armstrong whose .432 average, 17 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 11 steals earned him a second-team all-Ohio pick last season.
Returning starters Delgado (.314 avg, 13 RBIs, 18 R) and Stump (.313 avg, 21 RBIs, 18 R, 8 SB) will also play a big role in the lineup as will Ryan Marks who returns to a spot in the infeidl and might see time on the mound as well, but the rest of it is an unknown for the Indians and Thomas heading into the season.
“Our hitters without varsity experience will need to grow up fast and adjust to the speed of varsity pitching. We will have several capable players that are competing for varsity time and are very capable of making a big impact on our season,” Thomas said.
Junior Reece Nation who takes over the catching position left behind by Sam Krasula will figure to add to lineup in his first year as a letterwinner as will sophomore utility player Mason Thomas and all of the newcomers that figure to make an impact on the bump as well.
“We have four returning letter winners from the 2021 season. All four returning letter winners from 2021 played had an impact on our season and in claiming the NWOAL title,” Thomas said. “Our defense should be solid with speed at many positions with two starting infielders and two starting outfielders returning.”
Thomas and his mix of the experienced and inexperienced know that it will take a lot to repeat as league champions.
