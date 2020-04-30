SHERWOOD — With nearly 10 returning letterman, a veteran coach and as stable a program as the area has, Fairview and head coach Andy Singer are plenty confident heading into the 2020 campaign.
An 18-7 season in 2019 that saw the Apaches finish as league runners-up and earn a sectional crown before falling to unbeaten Millbury Lake in districts has the Apaches motivated for more in 2020.
“As we put together a lineup for this season, we realize that our varsity experience is a huge strength,” said Singer, 284-129 heading into his 18th year in Sherwood. “We have nine returning letterwinners with 19 total years of varsity experience. We are heavily senior and junior dominated but have a handful of youthful players that will get some varsity action.”
Two of the Apaches’ top three arms from last season are back, led by senior Cade Polter (first team all-GMC, 7-1, 1.49 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 37.2 innings, .281 average, 18 hits, 15 RBIs) and junior Caleb Frank (5-2, 1.46 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 38.3 innings, .435, 27 hits, 13 RBIs, nine steals).
2019 GMC first teamer and current Tiffin University Dragon Hunter Bostater (4-2, 24 strikeouts, .351, 26 hits, eight doubles, 29 RBIs) departs after four letterman seasons, along with Keenan Jackson, Hunter Fritch and Braxton Singer.
Howerver, seniors JT Nusbaum (2B/C/RF, six at-bats in 2019), Chayse Singer (P/CF, .361, 26 hits, 15 steals), Riley Lucas (RF/3B/1B, .403, 31 hits, eight doubles, 13 steals), Riley Puffinberger (1B/3B, .341, 15 hits, 17 RBIs) and Polter anchor the experienced letterman returning, joined by juniors like Frank, Cade Ripke (LF, .367, 29 hits, four doubles, 19 RBIs, 26 steals), Austin Bostater (1B/P, .357, 25 hits, 21 RBIs) and Bubba Lucas (2B/3B, .200).
Senior Blake Smith will see time on the mound and behind the plate after a 1-1 mark in 16.1 innings last season along with senior Isaiah Heller (P/OF), juniors Ronnie Adkins (P/IF) and Ryan Richards (P/IF), sophomores Nathaniel Adkins (P/IF) and Keaton Singer (P/OF) and freshman Jackson Grine (P/IF).
“Our senior class is a class of leaders,” lauded Singer. “The great thing about this group is that the leadership will come from all levels. The coaching staff feels privileged that our athletes are dedicated to the game of baseball and also to Fairview High School … More so than ever, our players are becoming students of the game.
“We are excited about this upcoming season,” added the Fairview skipper. “It has the makings to be very successful. We have nine returning letterwinners who know what it takes to compete at the level we are looking for. This could be the most exciting league schedule that the GMC has had in many years.”
