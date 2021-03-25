It may be tough to remember, but Tinora is the defending three-time GMC baseball champions. Veteran coach Brent Renollet has the pieces in place to get back on top after not getting to play in 2020.
Renollet has seen his share of successes at Tinora in his 21-year tenure, owning a record of 343-133 as Rams skipper with eight of the program’s 10 all-time GMC championships and the 2014 Division IV state crown.
With four returning letterwinners and seven seniors, the Rams look to be competitive once again.
“We should be able to hit and we’re athletic,” Renollet said of the Rams in 2021, after the team recorded a total .321 average in the 2019 season.
Tinora will be led by seniors Andrew Imthurn (P/3B, .258, 17 hits, 24 RBIs, six doubles, two home runs, 5-1, 38 innings, 3.32 ERA, 32 strikeouts) and Marcus Grube (SS/2B, .361, 22 hits, 13 RBIs).
Imthurn is a commit to Wright State-Lake. Also back are juniors Nolan Schafer (C/OF, 284, 19 hits, 13 RBIs, three doubles) and Cole Commisso (SS/2B, .364, eight hits, 10 RBIs).
Rounding out the roster are seniors Max Grube (OF, .143, seven games), Jacob Bailey (P/1B), Zach Spychala (OF/2B), Kade Vogelsong (OF/P) and Ben Mendez (C/OF). Joining them are juniors Jayden Bergman (OF/P, 1-1, 16 innings, 20 strikeouts, 2.19 ERA), Tristan Birks (SS/3B, .500, 10 at-bats, five hits, three RBIs), Casen Wolfrum (3B/P), Bryce Bergman and KP Delarber (OF).
For another arm, sophomore Christian Commisso will see some action in his varsity debut season.
Even with the returning pitching and players, Renollet has some concerns for the season.
“I am worried about defense and pitching,” he said of a weakness.
Once again, the Rams will use the regular season to get better. They plan to take on Division I and II teams like Toledo St. John’s, Anthony Wayne, Elida, Defiance, Maumee, Wauseon and Bryan.
“We look to improve every game,” said Renollet. “Our schedule is very demanding with 10 Division I and II teams on it.”
Included is that is seven GMC schools looking to unset the Rams at the top, starting with Wayne Trace on April 8. Renollet pegged two teams as favorites this season.
“I see Fairview and Antwerp as the league favorites,” said the Tinora coach.
The Rams open the season on Saturday with a game at Paulding.
