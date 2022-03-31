A promising season came to a bitter end on Domersville Road in 2021 as Tinora took home its 11th Green Meadows Conference championship and lost just four regular-season games in a 20-win campaign but the top-seeded Rams were up-ended by rival Fairview on their home field in the sectional finals for a premature end to the year.
Though seven players depart from last year’s squad, a talented core still remains for Brent Renollet’s 22nd team at Tinora as the Rams aim to make it five straight seasons with a conference championship.
The returning standouts will still be tasked with making up ground as the Rams lost the GMC Player of the Year in Andrew Imthurn (.412, 35 hits, 27 RBIs, 8-1, 2.79 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 47.2 innings) along with GMC first-teamer Marcus Grube (.433, 39 hits, 34 RBIs, six steals) and twin brother Max (second team all-GMC, .346, 27 hits, 24 RBIs, nine steals) and veterans Jacob Bailey (11 at-bats, one RBI), Kade Vogelsong (.382, 13 hits, seven RBIs), Zach Spychala (.174, eight runs) and Ben Mendez (.367, 11 hits, seven RBIs).
Another departure will come in the loss of junior Christian Commisso (second team all-GMC, .375, 27 hits, 23 runs, 25 RBIs, eight doubles, two home runs), who transferred to Defiance and will suit up for the Bulldogs this spring.
To fill those gaps, the Rams will build around a veteran core, powered by GMC first-teamer Nolan Schafer at catcher.
The senior Schafer, a four-year letterman, was second on the team with a .422 average a season ago and will serve as an experienced dugout presence.
Schafer (35 hits, 46 runs, 24 RBIs, six doubles) isn’t the only senior on the roster with experience on the diamond as Cole Commisso (SS/2B/OF, second team all-GMC, .427, 38 hits, 39 RBIs, 30 runs, nine doubles, six steals), Casen Wolfrum (P/3B, .311, 18 runs, 16 RBIs), Bryce Bailey (1B/OF, .373, 19 hits, 22 runs, 14 RBIs), Jayden Bergman (OF/P, honorable mention all-GMC, .340, 18 hits, 13 runs, 14 RBIs, four doubles), Tristan Birks (SS/3B, .366, 15 hits, 11 runs, 12 RBIs) and KP Delarber will dot the roster in their final varsity campaign.
Seniors Tyler Wiemken (C/2B, one at-bat) and Keegan Miles (OF/P) will take on larger roles in their final season with juniors Eli Plassman (SS/P), Dalton Wolfrum (C/OF) and Teron Ward (1B/3B), sophomores Kaden Radzik (SS) and Grady Gustwiller (OF/C) and freshman Alec Schaublin rounding out the varsity roster.
Despite the loss of Imthurn, much of the 173 total innings pitched by Tinora arms last season do remain. However, the pitch-by-committee method is not one that Renollet would like to rely on.
“Our defense and the lack of a dominant pitcher are weaknesses for us,” explained Renollet. “Everyone in the league has one dominant pitcher but the league race is going to be decided by the team that develops a second and third pitcher.”
Statistically, Cole Commisso is the leading returner in the Rams’ rotation with a 4-0 mark in 20.2 innings last year, a 2.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts. Casen Wolfrum (2-1, 24.1 innings, 3.45 ERA, 25 strikeouts), Bergman (2-2, 19.2 innings, 3.91 ERA, 21 strikeouts), Birks (3-0, 22 innings, 3.82 ERA, 13 strikeouts) and Vogelsong (3-0, 21.2 innings, 3.23 ERA, 16 strikeouts) are the top candidates to claim the role of ace.
Free passes will likely be a focus for Tinora’s pitching staff as outside of Imthurn, the remaining pitchers for the Rams had a combined 106:94 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
With the rotation still finding its footing, the Rams will look to the stick to bridge the gap, a solid strategy considering Tinora hit .377 as a team a year ago with four players batting .412 or better.
The basepaths will also be a place for the Rams to make some hay, with leading swiper Nolan Schafer (15) back in the lineup.
The Rams are clearly not shy about a challenge, slating defending Division IV state runner-up Lincolnview in its scrimmage slate, matchups at Division I teams in Toledo Start (April 18) and Anthony Wayne (May 17) and challenges against St. Henry and Defiance at DHS on April 30 alongside traditional tilts against Wauseon, Bryan and Leipsic in the non-league slate. The Rams will draw Wayne Trace (April 7), Fairview (April 12) and Edgerton (April 14) as a stretch of four straight road league contests at Hicksville, Ayersville, Antwerp and Paulding come consecutively between April 19-28.
“We’re looking to improve every game,” said Renollet, who eclipsed 400 career wins a season ago with a 404-164 career mark (366-138 at Tinora). “Our schedule is very demanding with several Division I and II teams on it.”
