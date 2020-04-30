HICKSVILLE — With the graduation of players like Parker Thiel and Zac Brickel, it could be easy to focus on the departures from the Hicksville baseball program.
But with a nine-man senior contingent and 10 returning letterman, the Aces’ roster has plenty to work with in Tim Shock’s eighth season as Hicksville skipper.
Thiel (first team all-GMC, .359 average, 23 hits, 16 steals, 3-3, 60 strikeouts, 2.14 ERA) and Brickel (.439, 29 hits, four home runs, 18 RBIs), competing collegiately at Adrian College and Owens Community College, respectively, depart as key cogs of the 2018 run to the Division IV state finals and another winning record in the GMC in 2019.
The second-leading hitter does return in infielder/pitcher Braden Langham, a three-year letterman that hit at a .400 clip last season with 16 RBIs and 11 steals last season. Langham also added a 2-0 mark on the mound in two appearances to fill out a deep rotation.
Players like Jonah Gipple (Sr., OF, .329, 23 hits, 20 runs, 16 RBIs) and Eric Chapman (Sr., IF/P, .286, 20 hits, 16 runs, team-high 23 RBIs) are primed for solid swan songs after recovering from injuries suffered during football season.
Dylan Meek (Sr., P/OF/1B) brings back the most pitching experience with 11 appearances in 2019 with a 2-3 record, 34 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 34.1 innings. 6-6 sophomore Jackson Bergman (2-2, 16.2 innings, 26 strikeouts) also provides plenty of punch in the rotation, with seniors Jaden Peterson (IF/OF) and Colby Boundy (OF) rounding out the returners from 2019.
A pair of familiar faces in football standouts Mason Commisso and Travian Tunis were slated to suit up as seniors, with Commisso having played varsity ball as a freshman before stepping away for his sophomore and junior seasons.
“I could throw seven, eight seniors on the field and mix in some of the younger guys,” explained Shock, who owns a 96-70 mark as Aces’ skipper. “I had some options with moving guys around.
“Having that pitching depth was huge too. Whether or not they were able to throw strikes consistently is something to still work on, but this team, by far — even including the state teams (2015, 2018) — this team probably had the most arms on it.”
Underclassmen like Nic Congleton (So., C/P/IF) and Brandon Thornburg (IF/P) are slated to fill in major spots behind the plate and in the infield.
“This has the potential to be a really good team,” added Shock. “We have plenty of pitching depth but have to be more consistent throwing strikes. We need to continue to work hard and not get complacent.”
