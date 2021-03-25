SHERWOOD — Pitching depth will be a major feather in the cap for Fairview baseball in spring 2021, with a cast of arms providing a full complement to attack Green Meadows Conference batters in Andy Singer’s 18th season as Apache skipper.
Fairview finished 18-7 in 2019 with a 4-3 league mark, tied for third behind co-champs Antwerp and Tinora.
Though seven lettermen depart from the missed 2020 season, a key core of contributors is back with four senior three-year letterwinners leading the charge.
Two of those seniors, Caleb Frank and Austin Bostater, will join sophomore Jackson Grine as starters for a solid rotation for Singer’s squad while Bubba Lucas (Sr., 2B/3B) and Cade Ripke (Sr.,) patrols center field.
“We have a solid group of athletic baseball players this year,” said Singer, who enters 2021 with 284 career victories and 97 league victories in his tenure. “They lost a spring of seeing pitches but we were able to get a few games in the summer to get back on track. These players are competitors and will work hard to get to the level they need to be.”
Frank tallied a 5-2 record on the bump for Fairview in 2019 with a 1.46 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched while rapping 27 hits with 13 RBIs at a .435 clip. Ripke tallied 28 hits, four doubles and 19 RBI and hit .367 as a sophomore for the Apaches with 26 stolen bases. Bostater chipped in 25 hits and 21 RBIs and a .357 average.
Behind the trio of starters, seniors Ronnie Adkins and Ryan Richards and juniors Brady Karzynow and Nathaniel Adkins will make up a sizeable corps of relievers.
“We have one of the deepest pitching staffs that we’ve had in a few years,” noted Singer.
Ripke will be joined in the outfield by juniors Keaton Singer and Nathaniel Adkins while the infield will see Boster, Grime and Nathaniel Adkins at first base, Lucas and both Adkins’ at second and Lucas, Richards, Grime and junior Brady Karzynow seeing time at third base. Ronnie and Nathaniel Adkins will also hold down the shortstop spot with Frank and Karzynow holding down the fort behind the plate.
Junior Keaton Singer (P/OF) and sophomores Kolton Schooley (P/IF) and Adam Lashaway (P/IF) will also look to make an impact in their first varsity spring season.
“We’re excited about this upcoming season,” said Singer. “It has the makings to be very successful. We have four returning letterwinners and seven seniors who know what it takes to compete at the level we’re looking for.
“The GMC should be very competitive this season, this could be the most exciting league schedule that the GMC has had in many years.”
