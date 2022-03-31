ANTWERP — An outstanding core of nine returning lettermen will suit up for Antwerp this spring as the Archers will vie for a fourth straight winning season, a return to Green Meadows Conference supremacy and a third straight regional appearance.
Led by Bowling Green commit Luke Krouse and six starters from last year’s lineup, Antwerp went 18-6 a season ago before falling to eventual Division IV state runner-up Lincolnview in the regional semifinals.
The losses on the Archers’ roster aren’t minor ones as No. 2 pitcher Austin Lichty (.400, 30 hits, 15 RBIs, 20 steals, 32 runs, 4-3, 2.10 ERA, 65 strikeouts, first team all-GMC, honorable mention all-Ohio), Dylan Hines (.211, 15 hits, two home runs, 13 RBIs) and Jason Geyer (.207, 12 hits, 11 RBIs) depart as four-year lettermen.
However, Krouse will be the anchor of the rotation as a four-year leader this season (missed 2020 pandemic season). The senior southpaw was a first team all-Ohio and GMC performer last season with a 6-2 mark, 85 strikeouts and a 1.72 ERA in 48.2 innings while leading the lineup with a .403 average, 27 hits, eight doubles and 31 RBIs. Krouse is 12-2 in two years as a starter with 143 career strikeouts.
One of four seniors on the roster, Krouse will be followed in the rotation by 6-4 righty Hunter Sproles (2-0, 16.2 innings, 1.68 ERA, 29 strikeouts, .386, 22 hits, 15 RBIs) with Ethan Lichty (.228, 13 hits, 10 RBIs, 1-1, 2.55 ERA, eight strikeouts, 11 innings), Parker Moore (.368, 25 hits, 17 RBIs, 13 runs, 1-0, 1.91 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 11 innings) and Reid Lichty (2-0, 1.68 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 8.1 innings) battling for the No. 3 spot in the order.
“Leadership from Luke Krouse will be one of our greatest strengths,” said ninth-year Antwerp coach Zac Feasby entering the new campaign. “He’s been a leader since starting as a freshman and I believe he’s one of the best leaders in all of Ohio. Luke and Hunter will likely be our No. 1 and 2 pitchers and we will feel very confident when they are on the mound.”
Any of those pitching candidates will be working with a veteran behind the dish in senior and three-year starter Chase Clark at catcher (.372, 29 hits, six doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIs, 27 runs, 10 steals). Senior Mason Steel and sophomore Carson Altimus (.339, 20 hits, four doubles, 13 runs, 1-0, 2.33 ERA, five strikeouts, nine innings) will see time at starting spots.
Both Lichtys will join the fray in the lineup with Ethan at first base and Reid in the outfield, with juniors Eli Reinhart (IF/OF/C) and Kendric Robinson (IF/P), sophomore Camden Fuller (IF/OF/P) and freshmen Aiden Lichty (IF/OF/P) and Derek Hines (IF/OF/C/P) battling for starting positions as well.
“Offensively we should be dangerous at the plate through the top half of the lineup and I believe we will get quality at-bats from others in the lineup,” explained Feasby. “It’s not as much a weakness but a challenge we’ll face is Hunter Sproles coming back from injury. Much of what we plan to do will depend on his ability to play different defensive positions and be a No. 2 position for us … We also have not had much practice as a full team due to the state run made by the basketball team. I expect us to start out a little rusty because of this.”
Antwerp dropped three GMC contests in 2021 after a 6-0 league run in their state-qualifying 2019 campaign. The Archers’ quest to retake the conference mountaintop will begin April 7 at Fairview while drawing league home games against Hicksville (April 14), Ayersville (April 19) and defending champion Tinora (April 26). A rematch of last year’s regional loss to Lincolnview will come April 2 while a matchup against Edon at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne is slated for May 4.
“I expect the team this year to compete and have the opportunity to win every game played this season, just like the last few seasons,” noted Feasby. “With our success in recent years, I feel we can make another run in the tournament … I feel like we have a group of players that truly care about the sport of baseball and one another and will work hard to make sure they don’t let each other down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.