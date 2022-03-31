PAULDING — Paulding made a mark in its final years in the Northwest Conference, finishing second to eventual state champion Lincolnview at 7-1 in the league a season ago and claiming the conference outright in 2019 and shared in 2016.
Now reunited with the Green Meadows Conference, a league the Panthers won in 1972 and 1974, the Maroon and White will look to build on their recent tastes of success following the most single-season wins in 30 years and the first district tournament berth since 2008.
To continue that resurgence in Panther country, Barton’s third season and second on-field campaign will do so without two key cogs of the program. All-Ohioan and four-year letterman Hunter Kauser is now competing at Division II Ohio Northern after hitting .467 with two home runs and 16 RBIs and serving as the Panthers’ ace with a 7-2 mark, 85 strikeouts and a 1.625 ERA last year.
Blake McGarvey, another two-time NWC first-teamer, departs after tallying a .408 average, 18 RBIs, 27 runs and a 4-0 pitching mark with 38 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA. Peyton Beckman (honorable mention all-NWC, 17 RBIs) and veterans Andrew Adams (three-year letterman), Deacon Sanders, Dade Sanders and Deyton Price also depart.
Despite the notable losses, the Panthers have plenty of firepower back this season, led by a pair of talented pitchers in senior Sam Woods and junior Jacob Martinez. Woods tallied a 3-0 record with 44 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA a year ago and is also the leading batter back for the Panthers (.360, 19 runs, 25 RBIs, three triples, one home run) after earning second team all-NWC honors.
Meanwhile, Martinez (.338, four doubles, 13 RBIs) earned a 4-2 mark with 34 strikeouts and a 0.63 ERA a year ago to help the cause.
Junior Ethan Foltz (SS/P, .250, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 16 runs, honorable mention all-NWC) is also back, joined by seniors Logan Tope (C/1B), Wyatt Beckman (P/1B) and Reid Johanns (P/OF).
“I think our pitching will be very strong,” said Barton. “We have three returnees that threw very important innings last year and also four more who will be battling for mound time.”
Senior outfielder Ethan Herman will bring veteran leadership to the roster, which features a sizeable junior class of contributors in Peyton Adams (IF/P), Nick Manz (IF/OF), Isaac Reeb (utility) and Larkin Yates (OF/P).
Sophomores Casey Agler (utility) and Kobe Foor (P/C/DH) and freshmen Kane Jones (P/CF) and Greyson Harder (P/C/SS) will see time on the varsity roster.
Defensively, the Panthers will need to shore up things on the middle infield with their starting catcher and shortstop graduating.
“We’re inexperienced up the middle,” explained Barton. “I have confidence with the new players we have there but they need some time to prove themselves.
“With our pitching we will be very competitive. Our league is loaded with a lot of very good pitchers and teams.”
Paulding went 3-1 against GMC squads in 2021, defeating Edgerton, Ayersville and Fairview while falling to Hicksville. Games against Tinora and Antwerp were scuttled by weather while a 1-1 tie game with Wayne Trace was not completed.
The Panthers will jump into the fray with a tough early stretch to open the season against Crestview, 2021 D-II district runner-up Lima Shawnee, D-IV state runner-up Lincolnview and defending D-III state runner-up Archbold all in a row. After earning just their second win over Defiance since 1980 last year, the Panthers will welcome the Bulldogs April 4 while taking to the road for their first GMC game in 50 years at Hicksville on April 7. Paulding’s GMC home debut will come April 12 against Hicksville as county rivals Antwerp and Wayne Trace visit Paulding on April 21 and 26, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.