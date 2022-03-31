In many ways, Defiance’s 2021 season was a success.
The Bulldogs picked up their second straight Western Buckeye League title and 26th overall with an 8-1 league finish, defeated rival Napoleon 5-4 in game three and finished the regular season with nine wins in 11 games before winning two tournament tilts and a spot in the D-II district finals.
However, the 23-7 Bulldogs know that the pressure is still on to match the sky-high standard and with nine lettermen returning, including nearly the entire pitching staff from 2021, the plan is to keep up more of the same in head coach Tom Held’s 22nd season.
All 23 of the Bulldogs’ wins return on the mound for the Blue and White and those arms garnered plenty of recognition a season ago as seniors Jayden Jerger (10-0, 1.44 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 68 innings, three shutouts) and Jacob Howard (3-2, 1.98 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 35.1 innings) are back for their final seasons along with talented juniors Bradyn Shaw (5-2, 1.17 ERA, 75 strikeouts, 59.2 innings) and David Jimenez (5-1, 2.51 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 30.2 innings) round out a deep roster of arms.
Jerger garnered first team all-WBL, all-district and all-Ohio honors for his efforts in 2021 while Shaw was second team all-Ohio and first team all-WBL and all-district. Howard and Jimenez earned second and third team all-league accolades.
With Jerger (.247, 18 hits, one HR), Jimenez (.316, 25 hits, 17 RBIs, 16 steals) and Shaw (.365, 35 hits, 27 RBIs, 13 steals) filling in infield roles and Howard (.439, 43 hits, 13 RBIs) in the outfield when not toeing the rubber, returning experience is not an issue for Held’s squad but four starters do depart.
Catcher Camden Roth (.326, 30 hits, 18 RBIs) will need to be replaced after graduating, with seniors Mark Butler (.222) and Kameron Brown in the mix to suit up behind the dish. Third baseman Jack Mortier (.274, 20 hits, 15 RBIs, 16 steals), center fielder Simeon Sweeney (five steals) and designated hitter Dan Hoffman (.235, six RBIs, 18 steals) also depart.
“The biggest question mark right now is filling our spot behind the plate with Camden Roth graduating,” explained Held, who enters his 22nd year at Defiance with a 549-101 record and a 751-174 tally overall. “I feel we have two guys competing for that position that are very capable of handling those duties.
“Pitching depth will be our number one strength. We have all 23 wins back in Jerger, Shaw, Jimenez and Howard. Wade Liffick, Aidan Kiessling and Tyler Frederick could all earn some innings as well. We were pretty good defensively last year (.962 fielding percentage) and have three or four starting infielders back and all of our outfield.”
Seniors Liffick (P/1B/OF, .210, 13 hits, 10 steals), Kam’Ron Rivera (IF, .200) and Drew Kellermyer (OF, .231, five RBIs, eight steals) return after lettering a season ago, along with the junior Kiessling (P/utility, .265, nine hits, five RBIs).
Speed on the basepaths will also be a strength for the Bulldogs, with 78 of the team’s 131 steals returning, led by 27 from Howard.
However, in order for the Bulldogs to take the next step, a plate resurgence will be necessary.
“Being more consistent offensively is something we have to get better at this year if we want to compete for championships,” said Held. “After hitting over .300 for 18 straight years, we have not been there since 2016. Our new facility with six cages has not helped us offensively.”
Some new faces will look to play roles in the lineup for the Bulldogs, led by Tinora transfer Christian Commisso. The 6-2 junior could see time in the infield for Defiance after recording a .375 average with 27 hits, eight doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs in 72 at-bats for the GMC champion Rams a season ago.
Other newcomers that could have impacts are juniors Gavino Gomez (OF) and Jackson Walter (utility) and sophomore infielder Toren Long.
The Bulldogs’ always-challenging schedule begins March 26 at home against Wauseon. Talented teams like Bowling Green (March 31), Lima Central Catholic (April 11), Olentangy Berlin (April 16), Norwalk (April 23), Toledo Central Catholic (April 28), Perrysburg (May 5) and defending D-III state runner-up Archbold (May 10) dot the non-league slate, along with an April 30 home meeting with Tallmadge in the second all-time meeting between the schools following a 1-0 loss by Defiance in the 2002 state semifinals.
A trip to Ottawa-Glandorf kicks off the WBL slate on April 5, with league squads Wapakoneta, Van Wert, Lima Shawnee and Lima Bath visiting Defiance in league play.
“The WBL will be as strong as ever and that is saying a lot when you look at the success this league has had in the past decade,” said Held, who cited Wapak, Bath, Van Wert and O-G as league title favorites.
