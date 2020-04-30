PAULDING — Paulding brought home the program’s first outright Northwest Conference championship since 1992 in a thrilling regular season finale against No. 3 Lincolnview last year that saw Travis McGarvey win NWC Coach of the Year honors.
Though McGarvey stepped down as Panther skipper after four seasons and the Panthers will say goodbye to five lettermen, including NWC first-teamer Westen Phlipot, the Maroon and White remain plenty optimistic heading into the 2020 campaign.
A solid contingent of eight returning lettermen are back for first-year coach Ben Barton, a former Paulding assistant, including a pair of young standouts that also garnered first team accolades from the league.
Three-year letterman Evan Edwards will see time in both centerfield and at backstop for the Panthers, following a junior campaign that saw him record a .377 average, 10 RBIs and eight extra-base hits and earn an honorable mention all-NWC nod.
Kolson Egnor (P/1B/2B, .216, 11 hits, 5-2, 30.1 innings, 55 strikeouts, 2.77 ERA) and Matt Schroeder (P/1B/3B, .300, 10 at-bats) are also back for their senior campaign.
Egnor takes over as the top arm in the Panther rotation following the graduation of Phlipot (4-2, 43.1 innings, 58 strikeouts, 1.78 ERA).
The Panthers have plenty to be excited about in the junior class as well, with 2019 NWC first-teamers Hunter Kauser (P/C/SS) and Blake McGarvey (SS/P) taking the diamond after stellar sophomore seasons.
Kauser (.328, 21 hits, seven doubles) will also be a key arm for the Panthers after recording a 4-1 record in five appearances and 30.1 innings, striking out 32 with a 0.92 ERA.
McGarvey paced the Panther lineup with a .386 average a season ago, rapping 22 base knocks and driving in a team-best 13 runs.
“We’ve got two really good pitchers throwing in the mid 80s and then we’ve got a catcher (Kauser) who I think is going to be one of the best in the state,” lauded Barton. “Our center fielder covers everything so our middle is strong with McGarvey moving from second to short, that middle is going to be really really good.”
Fellow juniors Andrew Adams (OF, 22 at-bats) and Trenton Winke (OF, 15 at-bats) will see larger roles, along with sophomore Sam Woods (P/C/IF), who recorded five hits – including two doubles – in 24 at-bats as a freshman.
Rounding out the Panther varsity roster are juniors Deacon Sanders (P/C/IF/OF), Fernando Garcia (OF) and Ethan Egnor (DH/OF) and sophomores Christian Bauer (P/SS/OF) and Reid Johanns (P/OF).
“I think we can go for an NWC title again,” admitted Barton. “Lincolnview is probably a favorite to win it but I think our schedule sets us up in a good spot to go into that game with a lot of confidence.
“We’re really working on our defense, our pitching and we’re going to bond. I think bunting will be important for us to play small ball instead of trying to hit homers all the time. We’ve got to prove that we can hit the baseball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.