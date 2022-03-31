NAPOLEON — Pitching and athleticism could be the keys to a standout season in Napoleon in 2022 as a solid core of starters will look to boost the Wildcats into the top half of a deep and talented Northern Lakes League.
Napoleon finished 10-17 a season ago and 6-8 in league play, a record that belied the Wildcats’ talent as the Blue and White battled through nine innings against eventual district champion Toledo Central Catholic before falling 3-2 in a Division II sectional final.
Second team all-district and all-NLL performer Jarrett Gerdeman departs after recording a 4-2 record and 0.53 ERA with 35 strikeouts and earning four varsity letters.
Shortstop Zack Rosebrook (four-year letterman, 21 hits, 12 steals), DH Carter Burken (three-year letterman, .309, 21 hits, 18 RBIs), Caden Miller (1B, .236, 13 hits), outfielders Jaden (three hits) and Gavin Brubaker (.212, seven hits, five RBIs) and catcher Seth Muncy (.333, 17 hits, seven RBIs) will also need replaced.
“With us being on the younger side this year, being able to get acclimated to varsity baseball and our tough schedule could present a problem,” admitted seventh-year head coach Jason Holubik.
However, help is on the way in the form of senior Kaleb Woods. The All-NLL performer and outfielder and shortstop for the Wildcats hit .324 a season ago with 24 hits, five doubles, 11 steals and 18 runs scored.
Senior Tanner Rubinstein (P/C/1B, .145) laced six doubles for the ’Cats in 2021 and will also be in the mix to be Napoleon’s top pitcher this season after finishing 3-4 with a 2.53 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.
Senior Angelo Gonzalez (P/3B/DH, 0-4, 6.56 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 26.2 innings) is also in that mix while underclassmen Blake Wolf (Jr., P/utility, .247, 19 hits, nine RBIs, 3-4, 4.69 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 28.1 innings), Lucas Gerken (So., P/3B/1B) and Bryce Martinez (Jr., P/SS) are also candidates to toe the rubber in big games.
“I really think our pitching can be a real strength for us this year,” said an optimistic Holubik. “Wolf, Rubinstein and Gerken could all be our No. 1 (pitcher) and Gonzalez and Martinez could be weapons for us on the mound as well. Defensively, we will be more versatile than we have ever been and maybe more athletic as well.”
Senior Dylan Musshel (OF/1B) will be in the mix for a starting position. The outfield will have some new faces to break in with junior Blake Buehrer and sophomore Devin Dietrich in right and center field, respectively.
Freshman Owen Espinoza is an option at second base for Holubik in the lineup with sophomore Luke Hardy in the mix either at first base or behind the dish.
Many of the upperclassmen on this year’s roster remember the excitement of knocking off rival Defiance 5-4 in a 2019 sectional final that put Napoleon in districts for the first time since 2011. Following the close call just short of districts a year ago, the motivation is there for a return to the district field.
“The NLL is going to be as tough as it’s ever been since I have been here,” said Holubik. “Top to bottom, there’s not an off night out there. We feel like we can compete in our league and we want to take the next step of being in the top three in the league. Getting back to districts this year is definitely something we are chasing.”
Before the always-tough double-round-robin NLL slate begins, perennial rivalry clashes against Bryan, Wauseon, Liberty Center, Defiance and Archbold come in order in the season’s first fortnight, with a doubleheader against WBL co-champion Van Wert rounding out the run on April 9. Late in the year, talented programs Ottawa Hills (April 30) and Patrick Henry (May 14) will visit Booster Field.
“We love this group of young men that are going to represent our school and our community of Napoleon on the baseball diamond,” added Holubik. “This group loves the game, loves to compete and hates to lose. We want to continue to climb the ladder in the NLL and the state tournament. We may be on the young side in terms of experience but we have some pieces that we have not had before in the seven years that I have been here.”
