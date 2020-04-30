NAPOLEON — After a year where the team surprised some and finished 7-7 in the Northern Lakes League, Napoleon is looking to do more damage in 2020.
Napoleon is coming off a year where they finished 12-16 overall.
The Wildcats put it together in the postseason, upsetting Defiance in a Division II sectional final, the second time in two weeks Napoleon was able to up-end their rivals.
In the district final, Napoleon was ousted by Wauseon, 1-0.
Napoleon lost three letterwinners off the 2019 team in Jake Smith (second team all-NLL third baseman), three-year starter Mitchell Kruse and Caleb Farr.
The Wildcats have some strength on the mound.
Senior Landon Willeman is back for his final campaign. The second team all-district and NLL performer is the ace of the Napoleon staff and will play at Bowling Green next spring.
Junior Jarrett Gerdeman, who went 3-1 on the mound, returns as well.
“Our pitching should be a strength in conference play and going into the tournament,” said fifth-year coach Jason Holubik.
Senior Wes Babcock adds to the pitching staff and is a three-year starter. The team is deep with seniors like Hayden Speaks (2B/C), Haden Ehlers (3B), Tate Rubinsten (OF) and first-year varsity player Jarrett Howell (1B).
“I really like this group this year,” said Holubik. “We are looking to continue to build on the success of last year’s team that got to the district semifinal.”
Underclassmen will fill some big spots in the lineup as well. Junior Carter Burken was second team all-NLL as a designated hitter, and is a part of a big junior group that includes Zack Rosebrook (SS/2B), Jaden Brubaker (OF), Gavin Brubaker (SS), Caden Miller (1B/OF/P) and Lucas Prigge (2B).
Sophomores Angelo Gonzalez (OF/P/3B) and Tanner Rubinstein (C/P/OF) round out the roster.
“We have a good mix of experience and youth,” added Holubik. “Our lineup is much deeper than in previous years and defensively, we should be solid.”
With the experience back, Holubik is expecting a solid result in the NLL.
“The NLL is one of the best baseball conferences in all of Ohio,” closed the Napoleon coach. “There is good, fair, honest competition every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bowling Green and Anthony Wayne are the favorites. I like my team, and can take another step in the right direction in the league this year and can be there in the end.”
