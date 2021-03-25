NAPOLEON — Back in 2019, the Napoleon baseball team went 7-7 in the NLL and was in a battle in the district, losing a tough 1-0 game to Wauseon.
Now in 2021, the Wildcats have four players with experience, but lose six, including Landon Willeman who is off to BGSU to pitch.
Napoleon returns pitchers Zack Rosebrook and Jarret Gerdeman, plus Carter Burken and Jaden Brubaker.
“I really like this group,” said Napoleon baseball coach Jason Holubik. “We have four seniors that played in some big games for us two years ago. Leadership in the program is good with our senior class.”
The Wildcats will go with depth on the mound. Senior Caden Miller, juniors Tanner Rubinstein, Angelo Gonzalez and Garrett Burkey and sophomore Blake Wolf will all see time on the mound, along with Gerdeman who was 4-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 26.1 innings in 2019.
“We lose a big arm in Willeman, but what we lack in that one big arm is a group of three to four guys that can be really solid for us,” said Holubik.
Defensively, Rubinstein and junior Seth Muncy will catch, with Gavin Brubaker and Kaleb Woods handling outfield spots.
“Our roster is very versatile,” stated Holubik. “We should be good up the middle with Rosebrook and Prigge and Muncy. The catching position is really solid for us too. Muncy, Gerdeman and Rubinstein gives us great depth at the catching position.”
One question Holubik has is putting runs on the scoreboard.
“A big emphasis early in the year will be quality at-bats and having a plan at the plate,” stated the Napoleon coach. “Runs are hard to come by when you play in the NLL and play the non-conference schedule we do.
“The biggest thing will be offensively, we need to be consistent and play the way we are capable,” added Holubik. “I really feel like our pitching and defense will give us a chance every night.”
Along with the always-touigh slate of NLL games, the Wildcats start the season in Cincinnati on Saturday with games against Madeira and Reading.
“We will play a very demanding non-conference schedule,” Holubik said of the schedule. “We have a trip to Cincinnati to start the season, plus we also play Bryan, Wauseon, Van Wert, Archbold and Defiance. We also picked up Toledo St. John’s and Findlay. If we want to achieve our goals this year, we have to play quality programs and learn how to beat quality programs.”
In the NLL, Holubik knows he’ll have a battle three days a week.
“The league will be tough as usual as it is one of the best baseball conference’s in Ohio,” he said of the NLL. “It’s good, fair, honest competition every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the NLL.”
