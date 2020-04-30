LIBERTY CENTER – With a core of four seniors looking to do something special, the Liberty Center Tigers are looking to improve upon a 12-10 season last year that included a record of 4-3 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
The 2020 version of the Tigers will be built around Trent Murdock, Carter Burdue, Cole Zeiter and Jacob Pogan.
Murdock returns after hitting .373 last season, with Burdue right behind at .371.
“The coach’s hearts are heavy for these kids,” said Ryan Zeiter, the Liberty Center coach. “Two of my seniors have put in time all year for this. This is going to be a special year. I really want this for my seniors.”
The senior group looks to have the infield positions locked down. Burdue will see time behind the plate, Pogan at first, Zeiter at second and Murdock at shortstop.
Coach Zeiter, who is entering his sixth year, likes the group because of their flexibility.
“I have a team where I can maneuver positions,” said the coach. “I have four utility guys (in the seniors).”
Two other players coach Zeiter is counting on is Riley Weaver and Zane Garber, a pair of juniors who can play multiple positions.
“We have high hopes for them,” coach Zeiter said of the group.
The Tigers will look to fill a couple of spots on the mound. Jarrett Krugh and Gabe Hinton (3.21 ERA) are both gone.
“Many of our big position players graduated last year,” admitted the LC coach. “We need our young players to fill those positions.”
Because of limited practice time, the LC coach couldn’t give an answer on what he expects to see in the NWOAL this season.
“I think that is a question that is hard to answer,” said Zeiter. “Archbold has some good talent back. It’s (the league race) is wide open this year. Until we play, who knows.”
