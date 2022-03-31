LIBERTY CENTER — Though a trio of experienced veterans were lost to graduation, Liberty Center has goals on making a trip up the Northwest Ohio Athletic League ladder.
The Tigers finished tied for last in the NWOAL standings at 1-6, their lone league triumph over the team they tied with in Swanton, and were 5-18 overall but came close to knocking off league foe and eventual D-III state runner-up Archbold in a 4-2 sectional tourney setback..
Though four-year letterman Cam Krugh departs, along with first baseman Zane Garber and honorable mention all-league catcher Dylan Matthews, a core of talent remains for seventh-year coach Ryan Zeiter.
Leading that core is sophomore pitcher Landon Amstutz, who was a major bright spot as a first team all-NWOAL player in his first varsity season after tallying 34 strikeouts and a 2.24 ERA in 34.1 innings on the bump as a freshman while hitting a team-best .468 with 37 hits, 13 RBIs and 18 steals.
A pair of senior lettermen in Gavin Gerken and Ethan Tampurages are also back, along with junior Carter Dickman (.360, 25 at-bats, two doubles) and sophomore Landen Kruse.
Junior Zane Zeiter will also look to boost his contribution as a utility player for the Tigers in 2022.
“We have great numbers with a very talented team coming back,” explained Zeiter. “Most of our key positions are returning from last season.”
The early part of the season will be key for the team’s development as newer faces join the mix and roles become established.
“Our youth may be our disadvantage,” noted Zeiter. “We will need to find the right mix in the lineup to be a competitive team.”
The Tigers are slated to start the regular season at home against Edgerton on March 29 with some intriguing non-league challenges against Napoleon (April 2), Otsego (April 5) and Antwerp (April 9) in the early part of the campaign.
LC’s league schedule will feature home matchups against Bryan (April 14), Swanton (April 21), Archbold (April 25) and Wauseon (April 28) while Delta (May 2), Evergreen (April 18) and Patrick Henry (April 11) will host the Tigers.
“We have tons of talent coming back and also coming into the program,” said Zeiter. “We should be able to compete in every game on our schedule.
