LIBERTY CENTER — With the loss of four seniors and only one players with experience, the Liberty Center baseball team will be a youthful bunch in 2021.
The team lost a pair of four-year letterwinners in Trent Murdock and Carter Burdue, plus a pair of two-year players in Cole Zeiter and Jacob Pogan.
“We will be young with limited experience,”admitted seventh-year coach Ryan Zeiter. “Having enough pitching will play a key role in our success this year.”
One pitcher the Tigers will be counting on is senior Cam Krugh.
Krugh is one of nine seniors in the program this season. Also looking for playing time will be Zane Garber, Riley Weaver, Robert Baker, Derreck Maunz, Johnathon Smith, Peyton Beaverson, Max Phillips and Dylan Matthews.
The progam does have depth, with six juniors, seven sophomores and 12 freshman all out for baseball.
“With taking a season off for COVID, it will be hard to actually name a strength for the season,” said Zeiter. “We will have a good core of talent throughout grades 9-12.”
Even with the numbers, Zeiter is looking for new leaders to step up.
“We are getting kids’ minds back into baseball mentality with having the year off,” Zeiter said as a weakness of the season. “We also need to fill key spots that our seniors would have excelled at last year.”
Zeiter expects another battle each Monday and Thursday in the NWOAL.
“As always, the league will be competive this year,” he said.
The Tigers will open the season Saturday with a home doubleheader against North Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.