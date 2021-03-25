HOLGATE — Tim Kelly will start his 10th year as the baseball coach at Holgate, one were the Tigers begin its last go-around in the GMC.
The Tigers will be led by three seniors in Gavyn Kupfersmith, Joey Kelly and Brandon Hohenberger, plus juniors Hunter Gerschutz and Brodi Burgel.
“We have players with a knowledge of the game,” Kelly said of the team this season. “They are ready to compete.”
The five returning letterwinners will be joined by sophomores Micah Box, Abe Kelly and Owen Leaders, plus freshmen Dylan Boecker and Jake Thome.
The youth of the youngsters will be a weakness at first.
“Most of our players haven’t played in a varsity game,” admitted coach Kelly. “We are youthful.”
The players will look to make up the losses of Blake Hattemer and Jeradt Nagel.
Kelly is getting ready to go into GMC battles for the final time.
“I am looking forward to the upcoming season and competing for the last time in the GMC,” he said.
Holgate will start the season on Saturday at home with Edon.
