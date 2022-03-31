HOLGATE — The first season for Holgate baseball in the Buckeye Border Conference will see the Tigers attempt to continue to see an uptick in wins.
In 2019, the team won just two games en route to a winless GMC slate but following the lost season in 2020, the Tigers improved in 2021 going 11-14, 2-5 in their final season in the league.
Now, Holgate looks to keep seeing that number in the win column go up, but they’ll have to fight a war of attrition.
“We have low numbers this season,” 18th-year head coach Tim Kelly said of his squad. “We only have 12 players, speed is an issue as well.”
Contributing to the low numbers are four departing seniors from last season that were a huge part of the improvement in record. Gavin Kupfersmith, Brandon Hohenberger, Joe Kelly and Sam Medina all depart.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent still left over.
Seniors Hunter Gerschutz (P/OF), Robbie Thacker (P/OF) and Brodi Burgel (P/INF) all return in a three-man senior class. All three could see time on the mound.
The junior class has a talented group as well. Abe Kelly will return to help man duties on the dump as well as patrol at shortstop. Micha Bok, Owen Leaders and Chad Bowers will make up the rest of the junior class.
“Our overall experience will be a strength this year,” Kelly said.
As for the underclassmen, the Tigers will see a large sophomore class return in Dylan Boecker, Noah Grime, Jake Thome and Isaac Delong all return. Only one freshman will join the ranks in Paul Delong.
Despite the numbers though, Kelly in his squad are excited for a new opportunity in a new conference.
“It is our first season in the BBC and we are excited to compete,” he said.
The team will open their season at home against Archbold on Friday, April 1. Their first conference game will be the following Thursday, April 7 against Fayette at home.
