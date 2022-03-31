HICKSVILLE — With a bevy of talent returning from a Hicksville baseball squad that disappointed a season ago at 8-17, 1-6 GMC, Aces head man Tim Shock hopes his team can see something of a revival in 2022.
The 2021 season was a roller coaster for Hicksville as they struggled to find consistency from what was a relatively young team. This year, they hope to find some leadership behind a five-man senior class, led by first-team all-GMC pick Jackson Bergman.
“We have the potential to be a really good team,” ninth-year head coach Shock said. “We return 7 starters but have to be more consistent and get some leadership from our upperclassmen.”
Bergman, a University of Toledo commit, will lead the charge on the mound for the Aces as he returns with a stellar 2.01 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.
And while Bergman will provide the arm of a steady ace, the arms don’t stop there as Shock believes that his deep pitching staff will be one of the biggest advantages his team has going into the season
“We have plenty of pitching depth but have to be more consistent throwing strikes,” Shock said. “We need to continue to work hard and not get complacent.”
Fellow seniors Aiden Champion and Zackery Thatcher as well as juniors Maverik Keesbury, Brody Balser and Aaron Klima (8 games, 5.10 ERA, 44 K’s) will round out the depth on the mound for the Aces.
At the plate, the Aces will show off some versatile talent too, as Bergman earned his first-team spot in part because of his dual threat ability on the diamond. He hit .290 with five extra base hits and 10 RBIs in 25 games last season.
Champion is the leading returning hitter for the Aces as he led the team in hits with 24 and was second in batting average with .296. He also led the team with 18 RBIs on his way to an honorable mention all-GMC pick.
However, despite some of the talent at the plate, Shock believes his team will need to watch their strikeouts at the dish and find more ways to put the ball in play.
Hicksville will have to find a way to make up for the loss of production from Nic Congleton, who graduated last season and led the team in average at the plate at .313 while also driving in 12 runs.
As for the schedule and the competition that the Aces will face, Shocks knows that the Green Meadows Conference will be tough as always and that consistency will be key to stay afloat in the league race.
“I feel we have a solid club and a good schedule to give us some early tests and prepare us for the tournament,” Shock said. “Our league is going to be tough from top to bottom this year. We will have to play well every game to compete for the league championship.”
Hicksville will begin its season on the road with a trip to Fayette on March 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.