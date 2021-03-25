PAULDING — 2019 marked a historic season for Paulding baseball as the Panthers finished as outright Northwest Conference champions for the first time since 1992, clinched by a win over then-No. 3 Lincolnview in the season finale.
Key members of that squad still remain and with six lettermen and seven seniors on the roster, head coach Ben Barton will have plenty to work with in his first full season as Paulding skipper.
Barton was set to take the reins of the program before last year’s campaign was cancelled and has the Panthers poised to compete for another league title in the school’s final sports season as an NWC member before departing for the Green Meadows Conference next season.
Leading the way for the Panthers are a pair of three-year lettermen in Hunter Kauser and Blake McGarvey, both of whom finished as first-team all-NWC performers as sophomores.
McGarvey’s .386 average led the way for Paulding in 2019 with 22 hits and 13 RBIs while Kauser will be leaned on as the ace of the Panthers’ rotation with a 4-1 record, 0.92 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 2019 while also hitting .328 with 21 hits and seven doubles. When Kauser isn’t pitching, he will serve as the Panthers’ top catcher.
Seniors Andrew Adams (OF, two-year letterman), Payton Beckman (1B/2B) and Deacon Sanders (utility) bring back letter-winning experience with fellow seniors Deyton Price and Dade Sanders, Deacon’s brother, joining the fray as well. Junior Sam Woods had five hits as a freshman and will see time on the mound along with catching duties and at the hot corner.
That depth of talent and experience on defense will be strengths for the Panthers this season, according to Barton, along with the team’s senior leadership.
Overall experience will be something to address with the departure of three-year lettermen Kolson Egnor (5-2, 55 strikeouts, 2.77 ERA) and Matt Schroeder (.300) and four-year veteran Evan Edwards (.377, 10 RBIs) following the aborted 2020 season.
“We will need the new players to fill some important roles,” noted Barton. “We play a really good schedule that will help us grow up and gain experience really quick.”
A bevy of athletic contributors will join the varsity roster with juniors Wyatt Beckman (P/1B), Evan Burtch (OF), Reid Johanns (P/OF) and Logan Tope (OF) entering the fray, along with sophomores Peyton Adams (2B), Ethan Foltz (IF) and Jacob Martinez (P).
Non-league clashes for the Panthers include a season opener against Tinora, home matchups with Fairview, Antwerp, Edon and Archbold while getting NWC title contenders Lincolnview and Columbus Grove at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.