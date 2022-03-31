SHERWOOD — After a 5-2 Green Meadows Conference campaign in 2022 that saw them fall just short of a league title, Fairview baseball is looking to reload and get back on top after a now six-season league title drought.
The drought isn’t from a lack of success, however, as Andy Singer returns for his 18th season at the Apaches and holds a 300-141 overall record as well as a 102-24 record in conference.
Last season, they went 16-11 overall and fell in district semifinals, and with two all-GMC players departing last year, the Apaches will be looking for new leadership to step up and take them further this season.
Caleb Frank was one of those out going seniors as he led the Apaches in innings pitched with 51 while posting a 1.78 ERA on 70 strikeouts and just 18 walks. He also led the team in hits grabbing six more than anyone else at 33 while also leading the team in runs scored at 33 and grabbing 17 RBIs. Those numbers led him to a first-team all-GMC selection.
Austin Bostater also departed from the team after pitching 28 innings with a 1.52 ERA and hitting .307 at the plate en route to a second-team all-GMC pick.
Despite the huge holes that those two leave, Singer believes this senior class is ready to step up.
“This senior class is proving to be one of those groups that will have a great time together but will also want to work to get better,” Singer said. “We need to see that leadership come from all levels throughout this season.”
That senior class will be made up of Nathaniel Adkins, Keaton Singer and Brady Karzynow who will all have a hand on a pitching staff but it will be led by returning second-team all GMC pick and junior Jackson Grine. Grine started 11 games and pitched 40 innings posting a 1.39 ERA with a 6-3 record and 50 strikeouts. Adkins pitched 16 innings with a 0.84 ERA, the lowest on the team and struck out 27 batters while walking just five.
“We have six to seven varsity pitchers this year that will lead us,” Singer said. “We will need kids to step up to take the place of some injuries but I believe we are ready to take that challenge.”
Fellow juniors Eli and Abram Shininger hope to give the team depth at the starting, middle relief and closing positions on the mound.
At the plate, the Apache lineup will be dominated by upperclassmen with Grine leading the way.
Grine led the team at the plate last season grabbing 27 hits and leading the team in average (.409), RBIs (31), home runs (3), and walks (14).
Seniors and four-year letterwinners Adkins (.329 avg, 22 RBIs), Bostater (.307 avg, 17 RBIs), Cade Ripke (.371 avg, 11 RBIs) and Bubba Lucas (.338 avg, 21 RBIs) will also play a big role up and down the lineup.
“Offensively we have a group of hard-working young men this year that will see a lot of improvement from the beginning to the end of the season,” Singer said. “We have a core of seniors that have a lot of varsity experience in all sports and will lead us throughout the season. Our underclassmen have proven this past summer that they can compete and push the older athletes as well.”
“We are excited about this upcoming season. It has the makings to be very successful. We have five returning letter winners and six seniors who know what it takes to compete at the level we are looking for. We have a talented younger group that with more experience and work, they have real potential to make that next leap to the varsity level,” Singer added.
The Apaches open the season at home against Toledo Waite on Tuesday, March 29.
