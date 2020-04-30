AYERSVILLE – Losing just three letterwinners from a 2019 team that finished 5-15 overall, fourth-year Ayersville baseball coach Alan Maag believes he has a team that can compete in the Green Meadows Conference.
The Pilots will be without Logan Brown, Devan Rue and Ethan Becker, all of whom won two letters patrolling the outfield for Ayersville.
Maag will be counting on four returning players to lead the way this season. Seniors Caden Brown and Nathan Vold are back, as is juniors Caden Craft and Blake Eiden.
Brown in a four-year player who is returning from Tommy John surgery in 2019. Before he was injured, he was leading the team with a .480 batting average.
Vold and Craft will lead the pitching staff. Vold, who is also back for his fourth year of varsity action was 2-3 on the mound, while Craft sported a 2-4 mark. Junior Cameron Cook will also help on the mound. He has 10 innings of varsity experience.
“Our pitching should keep us in games,” said Maag. “We finally have the experience to be competitive.”
Joining the team will be freshman Blake Hauenstein, an impressive freshman who will be able to help on the mound.
Finding players who can put the ball in play is one weakness of the season, according to Maag. Vold hit .284 last season and Eiden hit at a .250 clip. Junior Brayden Amorosa is back after hitting .265 last year.
“We have an unproven offensive attack,” said the coach, who is 25-41 at Ayersville. “We’re also a team that has to learn how to win.”
Sophomores Zack Moss and Luke DeLano also bring varsity experience.
Maag sees another tough year in the GMC.
“Antwerp should be the team to beat,” he said. “Fairview, Tinora and Hicksville should all be to the top of the league.”
