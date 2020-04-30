HOLGATE — With a roster of 12 players, 10 of which bring at least two years of experience, Holgate baseball coach Tim Kelly was looking to improve his standing in the Green Meadows Conference following a slide to 2-18 (0-7 GMC) last season.
“We have 12 guys out,” Kelly said of the 2020 Holgate baseball roster. “Ten of them will be in at least their second season. I was looking for some good stuff.”
Pitching will be one spot where the Tigers will have some that experience. Two seniors, Blake Hattemer and Jeradt Nagel, are the top two arms.
“They will be our No. 1 and 2,” Kelly said of the two seniors. “They are our leaders and have been working really hard.”
The middle of the defense also appears to be solid this season for the Tigers. Another two-year starter in junior Gavyn Kupfersmith will play either shortstop or second base and another junior in Brandon Hohenberger will do most of the catcher.
“That will be huge for us,” Kelly said of the experience up the middle. “It’s nice to finally have something solid.”
Kelly added youth would be needed in the outfield, especially in the centerfield position.
The Holgate coach was also excited the returnees bring back experience at the plate.
“We have some power,” mentioned Kelly about Holgate on offense. “We are going to score some runs.”
Kelly sees him team as improved, but also knows how tough it is the GMC.
“Antwerp will be good again,” the veteran Holgate coach said of the a league favorite. “Tinora will always be there. Fairview and Hicksville will also be pretty decent.”
