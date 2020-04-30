The 2019 season was marked by highs and lows for the Defiance baseball program.
The highs? A return to the Western Buckeye League mountaintop after back-to-back runner-up finishes.
The lows? A heartbreaking loss to rival Napoleon in the sectional finals on home turf.
With eight lettermen back for 2020, including the team’s No. 1 and 2 arms, the Bulldogs have plenty of optimism that there will be more highs than lows.
“We’ll be relying a lot on our top two pitchers in Caden Kline (Sr.), and Jacob Howard (So.),” explained DHS skipper Tom Held (526-94 at Defiance, 729-167 overall), entering his 22nd year as Bulldog mentor. “We feel we’ll have more depth on the mound this year than we had last year. This team will have to win with pitching and defense.”
Kline, a 6-5 senior headed to Ohio State in the fall to pitch for the Buckeyes, will be the top arm for the Bulldogs after tallying a 3-3 mark in 12 starts with 68 strikeouts, 37 walks and a 3.22 ERA in 45.2 innings pitched.
The second of the 1-2 Bulldog punch is sophomore southpaw Jacob Howard, who racked up an 8-1 mark in 13 appearances, fanning 40 while throwing a team-high four complete games and finishing with a miniscule 1.39 ERA.
With top arm and bat Blayne Robinson (first team all-WBL, 6-2, 2.02 ERA, 80 strikeouts, .300 average, 27 hits, 16 RBIs) gone, the 2020 Bulldogs will have some holes to fill.
“Our biggest weakness in 2020 will be pop in the middle of the lineup,” said Held, who will replace five starters in the DHS lineup. “We will not have your traditional lineup offensively. I think this group has a chance to run the bases and be aggressive as there is some speed.”
A pair of seniors join classmate Kline in the starting lineup with Cam McDonald (.294, 20 hits, 15 steals) taking over at catcher for four-year starter Gordo Vega (.346, 27 hits, 17 RBIs) and Jacob Hutcheson (.246, 17 hits, 12 RBIs, eight steals) patrolling second base.
“The 2019 senior class is always going to be special,” said Held. “We had seven or eight guys leave and people counted us out, except for our five seniors. For them to win the WBL, take one off Van Wert to share that title, that means a ton. Cam had a pretty good year for us last year as a junior and did a fantastic job over the summer moving to catcher. Nobody plays harder than him.”
Senior Jack Vander Horst will see more time at the varsity level in 2020, joined by juniors Simeon Sweeney (SS/P, .167) and Jack Mortier (2B/3B, .105) and sophomores Howard and Brennan Roehrig (OF, .261, five steals).
A junior class featuring players like Dade Robinson (P/C/utility, injured during spring season, .304, 19 RBIs in ACME), Camden Roth (P/C/Utility, .353, 18 hits, six RBIs in ACME) and Evan Brown, along with a sizeable sophomore class led by Jayden Jerger (P/IF, .143, 10 RBIs in ACME), Mark Butler (P/C/IF, .346, 18 hits in ACME) and Wade Liffick (P/1B/OF, 4-2, 2.18 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 35.1 innings in ACME).
With a road win over eventual state semifinalist Van Wert during the regular season and a thrilling win in the league finale at Lima Bath to secure the first WBL crown since 2016 for the program, the Bulldogs have plenty of high hopes at staying on top.
“The WBL will be as strong as ever and that is saying a lot when you look at the success this league has had in the past decade,” noted Held. “I think the clear-cut favorite this year is Elida as they will ha ve the most pitching depth in the WBL. Like every year, it is very challenging to find an automatic W in the WBL.
“Our D-II district is also the strongest district in the state of Ohio as there will be six to eight teams capable of moving on to the Sweet 16.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.