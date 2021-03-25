For Defiance, the established program and standard of excellence has been doubly important after the cancellation of the 2020 season. The Bulldogs were able to balance a lack of a spring schedule with a 30-game ACME summer season that saw a young roster win 21 games and gain much needed reps over the offseason.
With that under their belt, a six-man senior class and a junior ace on the bump, the Bulldogs will look to contend again as defending co-WBL champions and try to reach districts for the first time since winning the 2016 state championship.
Head coach Tom Held, now in his 22nd season at Defiance, is optimistic about the team’s room to grow in 2021.
“Fortunately we were able to play 30 games last summer and learn a lot about this group,” said the DHS skipper, who holds a 526-94 record as DHS coach and a 729-167 mark overall.
Leading the way will be junior southpaw Jacob Howard, who will be one of the top contenders for ace status in the Defiance rotation. The 5-10 lefty was 8-1 in 13 appearances in the 2019 spring season as a freshman with a 1.39 ERA, 40 strikeouts and four complete games in 55.1 innings while seeing limited time in the 2020 ACME summer campaign.
The Bulldogs utilized a bevy of other pitching prospects through the summer to find a core to build off of.
Rightys Mark Butler (Jr., 5-2, 41 innings, 10 starts, 1.88 ERA, 31 strikeouts) and Jayden Jerger (Jr., P/IF, 5-1, 37 innings, 1.89 ERA, 40 strikeouts) and Bradyn Shaw (So., P/IF, 2-0, 3.56 ERA, 21 strikeouts) were key arms for the Bulldogs in the ACME campaign, with senior Jack Mortier earning three saves in 10 appearances.
“We feel we will be able to go pretty deep on the hill this year,” said Held. “We’re looking forward to seeing who evolves as our number one. Jacob Howard has the most experience, he had a great freshman year for us.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs struggled at times during the 2019 season, averaging 5.8 runs per game, the program’s lowest spring average in Held’s tenure. That ticked up to 6.6 runs per game in the 2020 ACME season.
Howard is the top returning batter from the 2019 season (.290, 20 hits, 12 RBIs, three steals), with Simeon Sweeney (Sr., SS/P, .167, five RBIs) and Mortier (2B/3B, .105, three RBIs) as the Bulldogs’ other two lettermen.
Shaw scorched over the summer ACME season with a .405 average, 32 hits and 14 RBIs over the summer, striking out just three times in 97 plate appearances. Mortier added 24 hits and 12 RBIs at a .324 clip with senior Camden Roth (P/C/utility) adding a stellar line of 27 hits, 10 extra-base knocks, 14 RBIs and a .409 average.
Other contributors will be Butler (P/C/IF, .231 in ACME, 18 hits, 10 RBIs), Kam’Ron Rivera (Jr., IF, .273, 12 hits, six RBIs, 20 runs), David Jimenez (So., P/Utility, 18 ACME games, .407, 16 hits, 15 RBIs, six extra-base hits), Drew Kellermyer (Jr., OF, .219, seven hits, three RBIs) and Dade Robinson (Sr., P/C/Utility, .304, 14 hits, eight RBIs).
Wade Liffick (Jr., P/1B/OF, .308, 20 hits, 14 RBIs) was the top ACME arm with a 7-4 record, a 1.69 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 45.1 innings but will likely not see time on the mound this spring after an elbow strain.
The outfield wall at the Bulldogs’ palatial field may not be tagged as much as past years as the middle of the lineup is still a bit of a question mark for Defiance in 2021.
“Our biggest weakness this year will be pop in the middle of the lineup,” explained Held. “We will not have your traditional lineup offensively. I think this group has a chance to run the bases and be aggressive as there is some speed. Hopefully, we will have some surprises that will fill in the three, four, five spots in the order.”
That speed will be aided by plenty of returning base-swipers, with eight returning players having swiped at least 10 bases over the 30-game ACME season. Howard was the most prodigious with 25 steals in 17 games while Shaw racked up 32 swipes and Sweeney (21 steals), Jimenez (19), Rivera (16), Roth (11), Mortier (11) and Kellermyer (10) all back.
As in most seasons, the schedule will provide plenty of tests for the Bulldogs in the non-conference and in the always-rugged Western Buckeye League. Defiance opens its season at Rossford on March 27 before a stretch of four straight home games with Rossford, Bowlin Green, rival Napoleon and Paulding and the team’s WBL opener on April 6 at Wapakoneta.
The league slate will be extra fierce with top-level talent across the board in the WBL this spring. Held noted that this will be the first year with the league having four big-time commits as Elida ace Brayden Lybarger is signed with Michigan, Bath’s Lex Boedicker to Central Florida and Blaine Albright to Ohio State and Shawnee’s Logan Maxwell set to compete at Texas Christian.
“The WBL will be as strong as ever and that’s saying a lot when you look at the success this league has had in the past decade,” said Held, citing recent state trips by Van Wert (2019) and Wapakoneta (runner-up in 2018) along with the Bulldogs’ run of success. “I think the favorites this year are Wapak, Shawnee and Van Wert. Elida has the best pitcher in the league so they can win any time Brayden Lybarger is on the hill.”
